Which is the best Fisherman deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, a Supercell-owned online multiplayer game, is popular among mobile gamers and content creators due to its real-time attack feature. This means that players can use 8-card decks made up of cards of varying rarity like Rare, Common and many more to battle each other.

Players generally design their decks according to their playstyles and these are then used in battles. The ideal deck should include both defensive and offensive cards to achieve a good balance. The Fisherman deck, shown below, can assist players with increasing their chances of winning multiplayer and clan war battles.

Best Fisherman deck in Clash Royale

1) Fisherman

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 1152

Hitpoints: 256

The Fisherman card is one of the most powerful Legendary cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked from Legendary Arena 15 or Legendary Chests. He is a melee unit that deals high damage, but can only attack one target. Additionally, the Fisherman is capable of using a hook on enemy troops, dragging them towards him.

2) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 2641

Unlocked from Arena 2, Valkyrie is one of the most powerful Rare cards in Clash Royale, with high hitpoints and massive area damage. Her swinging ax deals damage to all enemy troops around her, making her ideal to counter the Barbarians and Skeleton Army.

3) Wizard

The Wizard troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard is a high-hitpoint, high-damage, and area-damage card that can be unlocked from Arena 4 onwards. The Wizard is a good Fisherman support troop with its high damage and ability to strike enemy air troops.

4) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

It is one of the best spell cards in Clash Royale, which can be acquired after completing the in-game training. Capable of dealing powerful damage in a wide area and at good range, this is a great card for stopping an enemy's aggressive push.

5) Log

The Log card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

The legendary Log card can be obtained in Arena 6. Log is an area damage spell that rolls across the battlefield. As well as inflicting damage on enemy troops while pushing them back, it is also very useful for stalling an enemy's ground assault.

6) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Players can unlock Electro Wizard, another powerful legendary card, once they reach Arena 8. He's a single-target unit with high hitpoints and damage output. Additionally, he has the ability to slow down foes' abilities, making him a good counter to units with high DPS.

7) Minions

The Minions card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

After completing the Clash Royale training, players will receive the Minions card, one of the first few common cards. Minions are a group of three flying troops who excel at countering ground cards and are available at a low Elixir cost.

8) Magic Archer

The Magic Archer card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

The Magic Archer is a strong Legendary unit with high damage, but low hitpoints. He fires arrows in a straight line, targeting all the troops caught in the arrow's path. This ability makes it a great Clash Royale deck card.

With the above deck, players can make full use of the legendary Fisherman card.

