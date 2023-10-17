Which is the best option to pick from the Light Cone Manifest in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Honkai Star Rail is a role-playing action-adventure game published by HoYoverse. It has an ever-increasing roster of characters and a wide range of activities, players can clear with them. Among these, Forgotten Hall is accessible to players when they complete the Fleeting Light Adventure Mission, which becomes available at Trailblaze Level 21.

The Trailblazers can also buy various Light Cones from the Light Cone Manifest shop, a part of the Forgotten Hall. Players might wonder what the best pick from this shop is.

This article discusses the best option to choose and buy from the Light Cone Manifest in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

The best pick from the Light Cone Manifest shop in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Fermata is the best Light Cone to pick from the Light Cone Manifest shop (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forgotten Hall offers seven different Light cones to choose from in its shop. Unlike the Herta Shop of the Simulated Universe, every Light Cone available in this store is of four-star rarity.

Each one can be equipped by characters treading on the same Path. Out of the seven Light Cones, Fermata is the best pick in version 1.4 of Star Rail, as the others fail to impact the battlefield.

Players can obtain the Light Cone from the shop by spending 200 Lucent Afterglow. Trailblazers can buy multiple copies of the same Light Cone in one go if they have enough currency.

How to obtain Lucent Afterglow in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4?

Clear Divine Seed Echo of War every week to obtain Lucent Afterglow (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucent Afterglow in Honkai Star Rail is a currency to buy certain Light Cones from Forgotten Hall’s Light Cone Manifest shop. Currently, there are two ways players can obtain the currency:

Forgotten Hall Stages

Echo of War

The Forgotten Hall can be accessed from the Parlor Car of the Astral Express. The activity requires players to clear a challenging stage to obtain rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Character EXP Materials, Light Cone EXP Materials, Relic EXP Materials, and Lucent Afterglow.

Players can also clear Echo of War challenges to obtain Lucent Afterglow. In the current version of Star Rail, Trailblazers can get their rewards three times a week, and the same Echo of War can be challenged multiple times in the same week.

As of this writing, three Echo of War challenges are available in Honkai Star Rail: Destruction’s Beginning, End of the Eternal Freeze, and Divine Seed.

