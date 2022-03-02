Which is the best Rare card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile multiplayer strategy games. It allows players to try out a variety of new and unique cards and troops. These troops vary in rarity from Common to Champion, and players must assemble an 8-card deck out of them to battle opponents in real time.

Rare level cards contain a huge number of formidable troops capable of both attacking enemies and defending against opponents. Rare cards can be obtained through store, quests, Magic Items, and chests. In this article, we'll talk about the finest Rare cards in Clash Royale that a lot of people use.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Rare Card in Clash Royale

Fireball is one of the most used cards among players. Once a player has completed the Clash Royale training, the Fireball card becomes available.

Fireball is an area-damage spell card with a medium radius and high damage, as well as a pushback effect. The cost of deploying a Fireball card is 4 Elixir.

The in-game description of the Fireball card is:

"Annnnnd... Fireball. Incinerates a small area, dealing high damage. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

Players should be patient when using Fireball as a general rule. If you're holding off on casting the Fireball on a certain troop or tower, wait until the opponent deploys another unit near the first troop to gain an even bigger Elixir advantage.

It's also worth noting that the Fireball takes a few seconds to reach the target depending on how far it's launched from the King's Tower. Troops that are on the outskirts of the spell's radius when it is deployed may not get damaged because by the time the Fireball reaches, they move forward.

Fireball card statistics

Rocket or similar high-elixir spell cards can be replaced by the Zap and Fireball combo. The combo offers more possibilities and versatile uses. This combo is also capable of destroying multiple swarms of troops. Fireball is overall a unique and effective card against a group of enemies.

Fireball can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals an area-damage of 913 and crown tower damage of 274.

Fireball card covers a radius of 2.5 tiles, and can target both air and ground troops.

It costs 4 Elixir to deploy the Fireball card, and the impact time depends upon the distance of the King Tower from the primary target.

Finally, the Fireball card is one of the strongest spell cards in Clash Royale that can be used in a number of 8-card decks like the Hog Cycle deck and the Golem deck. It should be used to finish troops like Wizards, Musketeers, and Witches.

