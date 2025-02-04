Which class should you choose in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Picking a class in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 might seem like a big decision at first, but it doesn’t define your entire playthrough. No matter what path you choose, an event after the first main quest, Easy Riders, resets several of your skill levels, leveling the playing field for everyone.

Your class determines your starting advantages, making the early game smoother. While no class locks you into a specific playstyle, the Adviser offers the biggest long-term advantage. Let’s dive into the details of each class to help you choose the one that best fits your style.

What class to choose in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Playstyle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Right at the start, Henry has three playstyles to choose from: Soldier, Adviser, and Scout. Each provides different bonuses that can give you an edge in the first quest.

1) Soldier

The Soldier is all about raw combat power. This class will give Henry a +2 bonus to Polearms, Strength, and more. If you like fighting up close, this class makes the most sense. Weapons like swords and polearms hit harder early on, and you’ll have an easier time holding your ground in battle.

While combat skills are easier to level up naturally, starting strong means you can dominate fights early on. But keep in mind that once your stats reset, the advantage won’t last forever.

Class-specific perk:

If you choose "As soldiers, we can help you with the bandits" in Easy Riders, you’ll pass the dialogue check with Captain Thomas, making early interactions smoother.

2) Adviser

The Adviser is the smooth talker, specializing in speech and knowledge. Henry gains a +2 bonus to Alchemy, Scholarship, and more. If you prefer talking your way out of trouble instead of fighting, this class is the best pick. Speech skills take much longer to max out than combat, so starting with a bit of an edge here really helps in the long run.

Since persuasion plays the biggest role in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, picking the Adviser sets a player up for success in negotiations and bartering throughout the game.

Class-specific perk: If you choose "As envoys we're offering an alliance" in Easy Riders, you’ll pass the dialogue check, securing an easy advantage.

3) Scout

The Scout is all about speed, stealth, and survival. This class makes Henry get +2 bonuses towards Survival. Furthermore, stamina rises by four, giving a slight endurance boost. If you enjoy sneaking around enemies, shooting bows, or tracking, the Scout is a great option.

They do make thievery and hunting in the early game much easier, and any agility-based builds will enjoy the stamina increase. If you plan on using ranged weapons or sneaky tactics, this class gives a useful head start.

Class-specific perk: No exclusive dialogue advantages, but the "Do we really look like bandits to you?" option works for every class.

Which class is the best?

Make sure to save as you can't redo your choices (Image via Deep Silver)

While no class nails you to a certain play style, the Adviser provides the biggest long-term advantage. Speech is harder to level up later, and having better dialogue options from the start makes many quests easier. That said, if you enjoy combat, the Soldier gives an early power boost, while the Scout is great for stealth players who enjoy avoiding fights.

No matter what, you are not stuck on one path; your skills evolve with the game. Pick your class and get the most out of its early benefits and change as you play through Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

