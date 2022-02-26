Which is the costliest card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a multiplayer real-time strategy game in which players utilize various cards to attack opponent bases and win 1v1 (or 2v2) battles. In the game, there are a variety of cards that require 'Elixir' to deploy onto the battlefield, ranging from Common cards to Champion troops.

It's critical for players to choose cards based on deployment costs. Players with a low Elixir average deck are always ahead of their opponents as they may assault the opponent's towers, while also stopping the enemy's advance. The article below will discuss the most expensive card in Clash Royale and if it is worth its high price.

Costliest Card in Clash Royale

"Three Musketeers," the most expensive card in Clash Royale, costs 9 Elixir to deploy. Due to its high cost, it is quite possible that players using this card will not be able to provide adequate support for their troops.

The Three Musketeers card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of "Three Musketeers" states:

"Trio of powerful, independent markswomen, fighting for justice and honor. Disrespecting them would not be just a mistake, it would be a cardinal sin!"

Arena 7 grants access to the Three Musketeers card and allows the player to summon three single-target medium-range Musketeers with high hitpoints and damage.

The Three Musketeers may split into both lanes and deal huge damage every second, making them incredibly dangerous to opponents. However, due to the high cost, playing this card leads to the significant danger of a substantially higher Elixir profit for the opponent.

Players should deploy the Three Musketeers at the back of the arena, as they are readily countered on their own. Splitting them is preferred because the opponent's spells aren't as powerful, allowing one Musketeer to walk into the other lane unharmed. Due to their defensive presence, splitting them can also deter the opponent from assaulting either lane.

Is it worth the cost?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale "Three Musketeers and the Giant Skeleton" by 블루캔디 "Three Musketeers and the Giant Skeleton" by 블루캔디 https://t.co/yqJtNJdMkq

The Three Musketeers is one of the strongest Rare cards in Clash Royale as each Musketeer has 955 hitpoints and deals a damage of 289. They are capable of attacking both ground and air troops and cover a range of 6 tiles.

To maintain a good Elixir average, players should only utilize Three Musketeers when the rest of the deck contains low-elixir cards.

If players can split it, it's one of the best cards, otherwise spells like Fireball may quickly destroy all the Musketeers, if they are together.

It is worth using, if players are using Spirits with it to protect them from area-damage troops like Wizard and Valkyrie.

In conclusion, while Three Musketeers is without a doubt the most expensive card in Clash Royale, it can definitely deal some serious damage if played correctly. Players using it must generally try to add low-elixir cards to the deck for best results.

