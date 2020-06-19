Which country is Clash of Clans from?

Clash of Clans is a famous time-based multiplayer game.

This article revisits the origin of the strategic game developed by Supercell.

Origins of Clash of Clan (Picture Courtesy: wallpaper cave)

Every mobile gamer has heard of the famous time-based strategic game, Clash of Clans. The game was developed by Supercell- a Finnish development company- who is also popular for games like Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Clash of Clans has become immensely popular and has amassed over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. As per a report in 2018, the game generated a revenue of over $6.4 billion since its release.

Having said that, do Clash of Clans players know the origin of the renowned mobile game?

Origins of Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans (Picture Courtesy; Google Play Store)

Clash of Clans was developed by Supercell and was the second game released by the company after Hay Day. The development of the game began in early 2012 and was completed in just six months.

The game was first released for iOS platforms on August 2, 2012. It attained fame in a very short period and was later released for Android devices on October 7, 2013.

Ownership of Clash of Clans

In 2013, the Softbank Corporation bought a 51% stake in the game studio, making them the largest stakeholder of the company. They also increased their stake by 22.7% in 2015.

However, a few months after the release of Clash Royale in 2016, Halti S.A- a consortium from Luxembourg- acquired an 81.4% stake in Supercell for around $8.6 billion. Tencent Holdings, the Chinese conglomerate, held a 50% share in the consortium. Last year, Tencent Holdings increased their stake to 51.2%, making them a subsidiary.

The roots of Clash of Clans can be traced back to Finland but Tencent Games currently have a majority stake in the company.