Which country is PUBG Mobile Lite from? Answering the origin question

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, which can run on low-end devices comfortably.

We take a look at where PUBG Mobile and it's various cousins actually originated from.

Let us trace the origin of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is as popular as its full version, PUBG Mobile, with the former being designed and optimised to provide a similar experience to players with low-end devices. Such has been its impact that this version has been downloaded over a 100 million times on Google Play Store. The game calls for fast-paced matches with relatively smaller maps and only 60 players in each match.

Origin of PUBG Mobile Lite

Not surprisingly, the roots of PUBG Mobile and its various iterations can be traced back to China. Back when PUBG PC had gained a large presence around the world, the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association announced had that they were discouraging battle royale games as these were against their values.

A bit later, after much negotiations, PUBG Corporation — with Tencent as its publisher — reached mutual terms with the authorities for the release of the game in China, though only after making several changes.

Soon, PUBG Mobile was released, and it received overwhelming responses from players. Several gamers, however, did not have suitable devices to play PUBG Mobile. To cater to this audience and increase their presence in the market, Tencent Games went ahead with a plan to release the game explicitly for users with low-end devices, which came to be known as PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG MOBILE LITE is launching in more countries every day! Currently available in select countries in South and South East Asia, South America, the Middle East, & Africa; PUBG MOBILE LITE will soon be available in almost everywhere. Are you ready to drop into PUBG MOBILE LITE? pic.twitter.com/LzTMvaKV8E — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) August 10, 2019

The game was released in several countries on 25th July 2019, and within a month, was made available in several more regions. PUBG Mobile was developed by Lightspeed & Quantum, an internal division of Tencent games.

For those not in the know, several changes had to be made in the game to make it suitable for lower-end devices. The aim assist feature was enhanced to help players, while both map size and the number of players were reduced as well, apart from other minor tweaks.

In fact, PUBG Mobile Lite hit the market a month after the of release of the PUBG PC Lite BETA version.

To conclude, the origin of PUBG Mobile Lite, developed by Tencent Games, can be traced back to China.