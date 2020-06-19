Which country is Subway Surfers from?

Subway Surfers is one of the most downloaded games on Google Play Store.

In this article, we talk about the origin of Subway Surfers.

Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store

Subway Surfers is an incredibly popular offline game and is an excellent way to kill some time, which is why most smartphone users have probably played this game at least once in their lives.

It became the first game on Google Play Store to cross the one billion download mark in March 2018 and has since even crossed the 2.7 billion download mark.

In this endless runner, players often spend hours trying to beat their previous score. They can also connect the game to their Facebook accounts to compare their scores with their friends.

The origin of Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers was launched way back in 2012 and was co-developed by Kiloo and SYBO Games, which are private companies based in Denmark.

Creators of the game

Kiloo is a game development studio that specialises in making games for handheld devices. It was founded by Jacob Møller, who was later joined by his brother, Simon Møller.

Advertisement

SYBO, on the other hand, is a game development company founded by Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner, who still hold key positions in the company. They are responsible for launching Subway Surfers Airtime on Snapchat games.

An eleven-episode animated series was also created by SYBO based on Subway Surfers. Each episode has millions of views online. You can watch the series on the SYBO TV YouTube channel.