Which Dota 2 team will qualify for TI10 from the EU regional qualifiers?

With Dota 2’s The International 10 on the horizon, the regional qualifiers of the Western European region are set to kick off on July 7, 2021.

The regional qualifiers for North America, South America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia have already concluded, with four teams, each from the four regions, securing their slot for TI10 - Undying, SG e-sports, Team Spirit, and Fnatic respectively.

This leaves Western Europe and China, where regional qualifiers are yet to start. The regional qualifiers for both China and EU West Dota 2 teams are scheduled to run from July 7 to July 10.

Two slots remain at TI10 - Western Europe and China. Some massive games coming up over the next few days. Will be legit. #TI10 #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) July 4, 2021

The teams contending for the single spot in TI10 from the Western European regional qualifiers are Team Nigma, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports, OG, Vikin.gg, Brame, Spider Pigzs, Hellbear Smashers, Ghost Frogs, Team Bald Reborn, Into The Breach, No Bounty Hunter, Chicken Fighters, and Hippomaniacs.

The Dota 2 teams of TI10 EU West regional qualifiers (Image via Liquipedia)

While it boasts some of the most star-studded Dota 2 teams in the world, like OG, Team Nigma, Team Liquid, other teams, like Tundra Esports and Vikin.gg, have already demonstrated their ability to snatch victories from the top teams.

The top 2 strongest Dota 2 teams of TI10 Western European regional qualifier

OG

OG's Dota 2 squad (Image via OG Twitter)

Despite the abysmal recent performance, nobody can write OG off from the TI10 qualifiers. OG is the only Dota 2 team to have won two consecutive TIs, and this stat speaks for itself. It remains to be seen how Anathan “Ana” Pham’s departure and Sumail “Sumail” Hassan’s inclusion in the squad plays out for OG in the regional qualifiers. If they win, they will have a chance to win three consecutive Aegis of the Champion.

Team Nigma

Team Nigma's Dota 2 squad (Image via Team Nigma Twitter)

Team Nigma looked quite stellar in the WePlay Animajor until they lost to PSG.LGD and EG in the playoffs. The squad seemed to have found the much-needed team cohesion with Igor “iLTW” Filatov playing carry and Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi on mid.

Western EU qualifiers are the real TI10 for me — Mikaelmikey (@mikaelhasan) July 4, 2021

While the two squads have high expectations of winning the Western European regional qualifiers and making it to TI10, there will surely be tough competition from the other squads - Tundra Esports, Team Liquid, Vikin.gg being some of the teams who have been touted by the Dota 2 esports analysts as the dark horses of the region. Team Bald Reborn will also garner attention from a lot of fans with Dota 2’s most popular streamer, Janne "Gorgc" Stefanovski, playing for the team.

The Dota 2 TI10 Western European regional qualifiers will be streamed on Beyond The Summit’s official Twitch Channel from July 7, 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod