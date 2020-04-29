Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile: KAR-98 or M24?

KAR 98 vs. M24

Weapons are one of the primary reasons why PUBG Mobile is so popular among users. The unique combination of guns like M416, Beryl, AKM, SMGs, and snipers add to the enjoyment factor of the game. One of the most popular and deadly cartridges in the game is the 7.62 mm one. The Snipers which use 7.62mm are Kar-98 and M24.

There is always a debate between Kar-98 and M24 about which is one is better for long-range fights. Let's have a look at which one among the two Kar-98 and M24 is the best sniper in PUBG Mobile.

KAR-98 vs. M24 - Which one is better in PUBG Mobile?

Kar-98 Specifications

Attachments

Kar-98 and M24 are the best snipers in PUBG Mobile. However, the KAR-98 bullet speed is slower than M24. When it comes to the accessories of both the snipers, M24 has a magazine extension and is quicker to reload, whereas, in Kar-98, there is nothing like an extended magazine.

Both the snipers support suppressors. The suppressors in both guns seem to have high efficiency in muting the sound (aside from making them satisfying to listen to).

Specifications of M24

Damage

The body damage of M24 is quite a bit more than Kar-98, while the latter dominates when it comes to headshot damage. M24 is better because it has a more considerable base damage of 79 as compared to Kar-98. However, both can knock down an opponent by a single headshot if a helmet of level 2 or below is equipped.

Accuracy

M24 might also have higher bullet velocity. Thus the accuracy of M24 is much better than Kar-98. Most players are seen choosing M24 over Kar-98 in many tournaments, as the control over M24 is considered better than Kar-98.

Conclusion

M24 is a magazine-loaded version of the Kar98 with slightly superior stats, which means M24 has advantages such as better damage, higher velocity, and faster reload times. If you are in a situation where camping is essential for kills, then Kar-98 is the best for sneaky snipes. But in tight spots where the enemies are pushing from different directions, M24 is faster in taking out targets.