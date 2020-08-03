Which SMG has the highest damage in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile boasts a large collection of weapons in its arsenal. Among the varied categories of weapons in the game, sub-machine guns are one of the best for close-range combat.

SMGs usually have a very high rate of fire and a decent magazine size. These weapons also have decent damage numbers but are not as effective at long-range distances. SMGs are better than pistols and are a splendid choice for indoor and early-game fights.

UMP-45: The highest damage sub-machine gun in PUBG Mobile

The UMP-45 is the SMG with the highest damage rate in PUBG Mobile (Image via Quora)

Ammo type: .45 ACP; Firing Modes: Single, Burst, Auto; Rarity: Common

Universal Machine Pistol, popularly known as the UMP-45, is a high-damage and efficient SMG in PUBG Mobile. It is the highest damage-dealing submachine gun in the battle royale game. It has a hit damage of 41 and a decent initial bullet speed of 360 m/s.

The UMP-45 is considered the most stable SMG in PUBG Mobile and is also the most preferred one after assault rifles. It is a well-rounded weapon with a 25-round magazine size, which can be increased using an Extended Mag or an Extended QuickDraw Mag.

One feature which makes the UMP-45 so good is its high fire rate of 0.092s. It is highly efficient at close-range fights but can also work at medium distances thanks to its compatibility with higher numbered scopes like 4x and 6x.

The gun also accepts a lot of attachments including Lower Rail, Magazines, Muzzle and Sights. These attachments help the weapon to significantly increase its overall efficiency and reliability.

The UMP-45 is, therefore, the SMG with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile and is a decent weapon to use in the game.