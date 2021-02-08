Who has the most arena points in Fortnite: February 2021

Fortnite Competitive players love the Arena and earning Hype. As players run through Arena playlists and earn Hype, they move up the Open League ladder through the Contender League to make it to the Champion League.

Who has the most arena points in Fortnite?

As of this writing, the current Fortnite player at the top of the Hype Leaderboard is Marzz_OW with 291,658 Hype, recently hitting the 250k mark on January 29th, 2021.

Marzz_OW was also the first to hit 100k in the format, maintaining a solid lead for months. Reddit user Leo9991 did the math when Marzz_OW hit 100k and figured out that the 898 games Marzz_OW played had an average time of 15 minutes. That's 12.5 hours a day in-match time, excluding tournaments.

Marzz_OW must really love arena. He will need to watch out, as ADVУTH 父 is on his tail with 270,398 points, a mere 21,280 away. Of course, that gap is fairly large, though not as large as the one between ADVУTH 父 and the current 3rd place player, revrsa slams u, who only has 4,018 points.

Hype Leaderboard

It seems like it will be some time before either Marzz_OW or ADVУTH 父 drop from their current positions on the leaderboard. A lot of game time is needed to catch up.

Either of them would have to stop playing arena for an extended period, or someone else would have to put in a lot of time and skill to boost their points.

At this point, it may not have been the best idea for Epic to launch the Hype Leaderboard. While the information is great to have under normal circumstances, looking at it now is likely to discourage players who see the disparity in ratings and give up trying to gain that top spot.