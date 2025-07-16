Who are cast as Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda movie?

Nintendo has officially confirmed that a The Legend of Zelda movie is in development. Alongside that, fans also got a glimpse of the stars being cast as the iconic series' mainstays Link (aka the Hero of Time) and Princess Zelda. They will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason, respectively, as officially confirmed by Nintendo.

Given how legendary this nearly 40-year-old action-adventure video game franchise from Nintendo is, those playing its main characters' roles in the movie are carrying a burden of expectations on their shoulders. Without further ado, let's dive into the details of the Link and Zelda castings for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

Who are the actors in The Legend of Zelda movie for Link and Zelda?

This news was confirmed by a message from Nintendo's creative designer Shigeru Miyamoto himself, who has also been involved with past movie adaptations of Nintendo franchises created by him, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Starting with Princess Zelda, she will be played by Bo Bragason. The actress has starred in multiple TV shows, including efforts like Renegade Nell (2024) and The Radleys (2024). She was also featured in the 2017 mini TV series named Three Girls.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who will be playing Link, has a few more popular roles under his belt. He was the voice of the titular character in Pinocchio (2022) and has also starred in the popular Netflix show The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020). Furthermore, he was featured as Alex Burgess in the 2022 Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

While the Zelda movie's main cast is nowhere as star-studded as that of The Super Mario Bros. movie, which featured the likes of Chris Pratt (Mario)< Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach)< Jack Black (Bowser), and Seth Rogan (Donkey Kong), both actors have ample experience. It remains to be seen how well they will translate to the big screen, but since the Mario movie turned out great despite fan worries, there is some hope.

The Legend of Zelda movie is currently in development and is slated to launch on May 7, 2027.

