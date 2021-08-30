Who was Dunoo? The Filipino voice behind the legendary "Lakad matatag" voice line in Dota 2

A mere casting talent becoming a legend in Dota 2 is no new feat. Even in the past, various individual talents from different parts of the world have been solidified as one of the best in the Dota 2 community as Valve added their unique voice lines as one of the key features in the game.

Extremely sad to hear the passing of Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan. I don't understand Tagalog but his passion for PH Dota and the PH teams was unrivaled. Filled me with hype any time I listened to his snippets. My condolences to his friends and family in this difficult time. :(( — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) August 27, 2021

Lakad matatag divided our Dota 2 experience into before and after. Chat wheel wouldn't have been the same without this man. Rest in peace, Dunoo pic.twitter.com/9tNtZtaiMg — Virtus.pro (@virtuspro) August 27, 2021

However, this time, the turning of a legend came at a price as one of the Filipino talents, whose voice has been used by almost every single Dota 2 player in the world, sadly passed away.

Aldrin Paulo Pangan, better known as Dunoo in the Dota 2 community due to being one of the voices behind the legendary “Lakad matatag” tag line, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Even though this comes as one of the most saddening news, his name will be remembered by the masses of the Dota 2 community as the creator of one of the best voice lines in-game.

The impact of casting talents in the Dota 2 community

Ever since the early days of Dota 2, casters have been coming through from different corners of the world. One of the most prominent names among such talents has been Owen “ODPixel” Davies. His reign began with one of the most agonizing matches of Dota 2.

However, the impact of talents in Dota 2 did not come to be understood until very recently when Valve chose to incorporate their unique voice lines for free use in Dota 2 matches for the masses. The presence of one of such talents, Dunoo, a rising Filipino talent who contributed to the creation of one of the most used voice lines in Dota 2 wasn't felt until it was too late.

Just like the famous OD-Fogged, Cap-Synderen duos among the English talents, the duo of Dunoo alongside Marlon “Lon” Marcelo was one of the most celebrated in the Filipino Dota 2 community. The latter two came into the limelight as their all-time favorite voice line, “Lakad matatag” from game three between Team Secret and Fnatic in ESL One Katowice Major, was added to The International 2018 battle pass as a usable voice line.

But recently, due to COVID related complications, Dunoo suffered immensely as he was hospitalized for quite a long while until two days ago, when the Filipino talent took his last breath.

The entire Dota 2 community mourned this passing as some even urged Valve to permanently add his voice line to Dota 2. Even various talents from other regions also grieved and shared their condolences after the news broke out.

Lakad Matatag — Cap (@CapCasts) August 27, 2021

The first trip I met Dunoo he took me to Jollibee because he said I had to try it. From when we sat down until we left at least 5 different people came up to ask for pictures and to say hi. Everyone of those people got a picture, a smile, a laugh, a story. — LyricalDota (@LyricalDota) August 27, 2021

As sad as it may seem, the legends of Dunoo will always be remembered by his voice line in the Dota 2 community as “Lakad matatag” still remains as one of the most used voice lines in Dota 2, and quite possibly the reason behind the addition of voice lines in the chat wheel of Dota 2.

