Who is the final boss in Black Myth Wukong?

Many players consider the background of the final boss in Black Myth Wukong to be tragic. Game Science’s newly released action Souls-like Black Myth Wukong is divided into six chapters. Each one features various mythological characters and references from the Chinese epic novel Journey to the West.

Although the game doesn’t follow the Monkey King as its protagonist, the story revolves around him. That said, the final boss in Black Myth Wukong is the Stone Monkey, who represents the remaining essence of Wukong, also known as the Monkey King.

Why the Stone Monkey is the Final Boss in Black Myth Wukong

The remaining essence of Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The entire story of the game centers on reawakening the sleeping Monkey King from his stone coffin. The player character, also known as the Chosen One, is a monkey tasked with retrieving items that can revive Wukong. The Chosen One embarks on a challenging journey to collect these items and return them to the Birthstone.

However, once the Chosen One returns, they are escorted to a boat by an old monkey, which leads them to an open field where the Stone Monkey meditates. This monkey is an empty shell of the remains of Wukong. The Stone Monkey will challenge the player to combat, presenting one of the hardest battles in the game.

During the battle, the Stone Monkey summons a clone that bombards you with various elemental attacks. Nevertheless, when you finally manage to defeat the Stone Monkey, the true final boss in Black Myth Wukong reveals itself: the second form of the Stone Monkey, known as "The Great Sage’s Broken Shell." This phase is very close to the real Wukong and is difficult to defeat.

Erlang is set for round 2 (Image via GameScience)

Once you overcome "The Great Sage’s Broken Shell," the story concludes, and the credits roll. However, this is not the game’s true ending. After completing the story for the first time, you can return to your save file to challenge Erlang, the Sacred Divinity, and the Four Heavenly Kings before facing the Stone Monkey again.

If you defeat them before prevailing over the final boss in Black Myth Wukong, a new ending with special cutscenes will be unlocked. This alternate ending is currently considered the “true ending” of the game.

