Who is Genshin Impact's Dainsleif?

Genshin Impact developer, MiHoYo, revealed Dainsleif to be an upcoming playable character in the game a while back now. Yet, players have had no further word on when.

With Genshin Impact v1.3 landing in February, Dainsleif is still nowhere to be seen. Who is this mysterious man, and when might players see him show up in Genshin Impact?

Get to know Genshin Impact's Dainsleif

Genshin Impact takes place on the continent of Teyvat and its seven elemental nations. So far, players have been able to visit both the Anemo country of Mondstadt and the Geo nation of Liyue. The other nations that have not yet released are:

Inazuma (Electro)

Sumeru (Dendro)

Fontaine (Hydro)

Natlan (Pyro)

Snezhnaya (Cryo)

Dainsleif is not from any of these nations. He is from Khaenri'ah, a region completely separate from Teyvat and briefly outlined in the Teyvat Story Outline.

An unknown numbered Act of Genshin Impact, titled The Dream Yet to Be Dreamed, will take place in Khaenri'ah. Kaeya is also from Khaenri'ah, and was sent to Mondstadt as their last hope against an ancient curse.

So, where does this leave Dainsleif? As the narrator of both the Teyvat Storyline Trailer and Collected Miscellany videos, players can assume he has lost most of his memory. He also seems to rescue the Traveler's sibling as well, but it is unknown for what reason.

Dainsleif confronted some great evil 500 years ago and is possibly immortal. Time is not something he lacks. He also hates deities and most Adepti, except Ganyu. He does not seem to know that Venti and Zhongli are Barbatos and Rex Lapis.

Another exciting thing about Dainsleif is that MiHoYo has already revealed his Japanese and English voice actors, which is odd ,since his release seems so far away.

Other than those tidbits of information, all the details players have are nothing but rumors. Wild speculation revolves around which element Dainsleif will wield, if any, and it seems many fans have settled on the agreement that he will be a sword user.

While it is unlikely, there may be some surprises in tonight's Genshin Impact 1.3 live stream, though players are advised not to get their hopes up too much.