Who is Himeko in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

HoYoverses's latest gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, features 28 characters, each hailing from different elements and paths. One of them is Himeko, the navigator of the Astral Express and the one who repaired it as a child when it was stranded in her homeworld. She wields Fire as her element and uses a briefcase packed with a molecular saw to defeat her enemies.

The origin of Himeko and how she boarded the Astral Express are discussed below.

Who is Himeko in Honkai Star Rail

Himeko in the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko is an adventurous scientist in Honkai Star Rail who, as a child, encountered and repaired a stranded train now known as the Astral Express. To this date, she ventures across universes with the Astral Express as its navigator and is also an emanator of the Trailblaze.

Himeko's origin and how she became the navigator of the Astral Express

Himeko, when she was a little girl, once became lost and couldn't find her way back; she walked and walked into the dark night, chasing the sun and moon. She looks up in the night sky to the stars and sees a meteor shower flashing and flickering before a beautiful blaze tore open the night sky. Himeko then encounters the stranded Express, now known as the Astral Express. The Express shows her many magnificent worlds different from her home world, but they are far away yet close enough to be a train ride.

As Himeko's chosen major was interstellar travel dynamics, she began her attempt to repair the Express. It starts briefly, but it is enough to travel across the sky of her homeworld, and Himeko immediately sees the path to her home. But from that high up in the sky, her homeworld's journey and ocean seemed so short and small and insignificant to her. Then the Express asked her whether she would like to travel together, wondering what kind of journey that would be Himeko, without hesitation, agreed to the offer.

Himeko now travels across worlds and stars in the Astral Express with Welt, Pom-Pom, Dan Heng, March 7th, and Trailblazer, the Expresses' crew.

Himeko's Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Himeko's splash art in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As Himeko follows the Erudition path in Honkai Star Rail, she specializes in AoE damage.

Sawblaze Tuning : Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 50% of her ATK stat to an enemy

: Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 50% of her ATK stat to an enemy Molten Detonation : Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 100% of her ATK stat to an enemy and deals Fire damage equal to 40% of her ATK to enemies adjacent to that enemy.

: Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 100% of her ATK stat to an enemy and deals Fire damage equal to 40% of her ATK to enemies adjacent to that enemy. Heavenly Fire : Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 138% of her ATK stat to all enemies. She regenerates five energy for each defeated enemy.

: Himeko deals Fire damage equal to 138% of her ATK stat to all enemies. She regenerates five energy for each defeated enemy. Victory Rush : Himeko gains a point of her charge when an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break. If she is fully charged when an ally hits an enemy, she immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals fire damage to all enemies, consuming all points.

: Himeko gains a point of her charge when an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break. If she is fully charged when an ally hits an enemy, she immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals fire damage to all enemies, consuming all points. Incomplete Combustion: Himeko creates a dimension that lasts for 15 seconds. After entering the battle in the dimension, enemies will take 10% extra Fire damage for two turns.

For a detailed explanation of Himeko's abilities and kit, readers are advised to go to this link.

