Who is iilluminaughtii? YouTuber under fire for allegedly plagiarising content from LegalEagle and others

Blair (30), who goes by the name "iilluminaughtii" on YouTube and has a subscriber base of over 1.64 million, is currently facing accusations of plagiarism from other content creators. For those unfamiliar with her channel, she produces commentary videos in which she delves into and discusses various controversies and issues within the online community.

On April 20, she shared a series of tweets (now deleted) in which she directed accusations towards LegalEagle, a YouTuber and a lawyer, claiming that he had copied her editor's editing techniques. Additionally, she disclosed emails from one of LegalEagle's editors in which they had asked her for insight into her editing style.

However, the accusations made by iilluminaughtii backfired as members of the online community began to share evidence suggesting that she had plagiarized content. LegalEagle also responded, stating that the editing styles in question are not exclusive to her and have been in use for several years by various content creators on YouTube, such as the "paper rip" and "highlight" techniques.

LegalEagle @LegalEagle

No one on my team is trying to copy you. Without an exhaustive review of your channel, I believe we used those two "styles" before your channel did. We've used them for 3-4 years. Hey @iilluminaughtii I think this is a big misunderstanding. Perhaps great minds think alike!

LegalEagle also tweeted that YouTube should be a space where creators can share and collaborate on ideas to help the platform grow:

LegalEagle @LegalEagle I didn't know that Danny reached out to you, but I don't fault him for doing so. If anything, I think everyone on the platform should be more open and sharing.

iilluminaughtii apologizes for the call-out

Following the call-out, there was a significant amount of backlash. On April 28, iilluminaughtii tweeted that she had contacted LegalEagle through Twitter and apologized for overreacting. She posted:

iilluminaughtii 🔺🇵🇱🌻🇺🇦 @iilluminaughtii To @LegalEagle although I have apologized privately, I would like to do so now publicly. I am sorry for making editing styling claims that were inaccurate. I jumped the gun, thought hastily, and should have messaged you privately to hash things out. I am sorry.

However, her post seemed insufficient, as many people urged her to address the plagiarism accusations that had been made against her and also to address instances of abuse, such as lashing out in anger. Here are a couple of examples:

Mango the Menace 🦜 @Neoncaffeine @iilluminaughtii @LegalEagle that's cool and all but are you going to address the numerous abuse allegations that previous employees & room mates and even your own ex have publicized?

The Click @NotTheClick 2/16

Lashing out at friends and fans, paranoia and generally poor anger management. To name a few. Eventually I believe pretty much the whole group left her.

The last meeting I ever had with her she spent half an hour (i think, hard to know) screaming at me for an array of random things.



The Click @NotTheClick 3/16

The last meeting I ever had with her she spent half an hour (i think, hard to know) screaming at me for an array of random things.

Calling me a bad friend, lazy, and a bunch of random accusations that didn't really have anything to do with me.

iilluminaughtii responds to the various accusations

She recently uploaded a 42-minute-long video to her YouTube channel in which the YouTuber addressed the accusations. Here are a few takeaways from her video:

At the start of the video, iilluminaughtii addressed a post by @Hbomberguy, who claimed that she had copied someone else's documentary and included it in her script.

In response, she stated that it could not be considered plagiarism since she had quoted and cited the source. She argued that this should be classified as an editing error rather than plagiarism.

Regarding the accusations of poor behavior, particularly during her time with Sad Milk, a collaborative project, she explained that she was overworked and needed to step up since others weren't taking on enough responsibility.

In response to Click's accusation, she stated that there were many instances of abhorrent behavior (including members speaking about pedophilia) on his Discord server and that he was using derogatory language. Furthermore, she asserted that Click had created an environment that fostered such inappropriate behavior.

When addressing another accuser, @wonderstruckYT, who claimed she had not paid him on time, iilluminaughtii said she always pays bi-weekly. She also mentioned that Wonder had not completed his tasks diligently and failed to adhere to company protocol.

She also revealed that she had bought a car for him and that he had not paid back the entire loan. (Note: He only paid around $14K of the original $61K).

She also mentioned that Wonder, who had lived with her for a while, had brought his dog but barely cared for it. She also revealed that she had her own dog, which Wonder had locked away when she was not home.

Fans react to her video.

While there were still some critical comments regarding her video, fans were largely appreciative of iilluminaughtii for addressing the accusations and clearing the air:

Levi 💜 @aumistyn @iilluminaughtii Man, the crazy thing to me is how much you did for wonder. You gave him a good salary and full benefits for a job that required very little work, essentially paid for 2/3 of a 60k car for him, and tried to provide him therapy. I can't imagine backstabbing someone like that.

Krunoslav Saho @KrunoslavSaho @iilluminaughtii Click will have to respond to this. If others come out about Click's behaviour, I think the FBI will become involved.

🔮itouchstars_tarot🔮 @cute_n_fluffie @iilluminaughtii I also have the tendency to just be quiet and hide when things go south so I can appreciate how much strength this took. Good luck, I will always be a fan

Douglas Fisher (he/him) @metron2001 @iilluminaughtii Thank you, Blair. Those of us with a heart can hear how difficult this vid was for you. To me, it just sounds like you're human and tried to help friends who maybe couldn't be good friends. Roommate situations can always go bad so easily, nevermind if you're also employing them.

Don @VertexNo9 @iilluminaughtii Considering you actually have receipts for all this, I'm going to side with you overall.

Iessica Daigle @littleclam10 @iilluminaughtii Girl, I hope this doesn't affect you much. I love watching your content and they get me through the work week. Please don't let it all get to you. You do what is best for you in the end. 💗 I believe you and support you.

It remains to be seen if there will be any further responses from those who have accused iilluminaughtii of plagiarism or other inappropriate behavior. However, her willingness to address the accusations and provide her side of the story has been acknowledged by many fans.

