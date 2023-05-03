Who is iilluminaughtii? YouTuber under fire for allegedly plagiarising content from LegalEagle and others

Blair (30), who goes by the name "iilluminaughtii" on YouTube and has a subscriber base of over 1.64 million, is currently facing accusations of plagiarism from other content creators. For those unfamiliar with her channel, she produces commentary videos in which she delves into and discusses various controversies and issues within the online community.
On April 20, she shared a series of tweets (now deleted) in which she directed accusations towards LegalEagle, a YouTuber and a lawyer, claiming that he had copied her editor's editing techniques. Additionally, she disclosed emails from one of LegalEagle's editors in which they had asked her for insight into her editing style.
However, the accusations made by iilluminaughtii backfired as members of the online community began to share evidence suggesting that she had plagiarized content. LegalEagle also responded, stating that the editing styles in question are not exclusive to her and have been in use for several years by various content creators on YouTube, such as the "paper rip" and "highlight" techniques.
LegalEagle also tweeted that YouTube should be a space where creators can share and collaborate on ideas to help the platform grow:
iilluminaughtii apologizes for the call-out
Following the call-out, there was a significant amount of backlash. On April 28, iilluminaughtii tweeted that she had contacted LegalEagle through Twitter and apologized for overreacting. She posted:
However, her post seemed insufficient, as many people urged her to address the plagiarism accusations that had been made against her and also to address instances of abuse, such as lashing out in anger. Here are a couple of examples:
iilluminaughtii responds to the various accusations
She recently uploaded a 42-minute-long video to her YouTube channel in which the YouTuber addressed the accusations. Here are a few takeaways from her video:
At the start of the video, iilluminaughtii addressed a post by @Hbomberguy, who claimed that she had copied someone else's documentary and included it in her script.
In response, she stated that it could not be considered plagiarism since she had quoted and cited the source. She argued that this should be classified as an editing error rather than plagiarism.
Regarding the accusations of poor behavior, particularly during her time with Sad Milk, a collaborative project, she explained that she was overworked and needed to step up since others weren't taking on enough responsibility.
In response to Click's accusation, she stated that there were many instances of abhorrent behavior (including members speaking about pedophilia) on his Discord server and that he was using derogatory language. Furthermore, she asserted that Click had created an environment that fostered such inappropriate behavior.
When addressing another accuser, @wonderstruckYT, who claimed she had not paid him on time, iilluminaughtii said she always pays bi-weekly. She also mentioned that Wonder had not completed his tasks diligently and failed to adhere to company protocol.
She also revealed that she had bought a car for him and that he had not paid back the entire loan. (Note: He only paid around $14K of the original $61K).
She also mentioned that Wonder, who had lived with her for a while, had brought his dog but barely cared for it. She also revealed that she had her own dog, which Wonder had locked away when she was not home.
Fans react to her video.
While there were still some critical comments regarding her video, fans were largely appreciative of iilluminaughtii for addressing the accusations and clearing the air:
It remains to be seen if there will be any further responses from those who have accused iilluminaughtii of plagiarism or other inappropriate behavior. However, her willingness to address the accusations and provide her side of the story has been acknowledged by many fans.