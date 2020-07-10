PUBG Mobile: Who is GameXpro?

GameXpro is one of the leading PUBG Mobile players and content creators in India.

From making videos on how to make money online to esports, the star reveals a lot.

GameXpro

I have seen many people say GameXpro is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile players in India today, and that makes me proud. I have been in the gaming industry for some time now, and it has given me so much joy and success. Social media and content creation have also led to my success, and I am thankful for that. However, many people ask me what life is for GameXpro outside of the esports bubble, and what kind of a life do I live?

So, without further ado, let me take you through my life, and how GameXpro became one of the biggest PUBG Mobile players in India.

Q. Who is GameXpro?

I am one of India's biggest PUBG mobile creators, and the leader of Blac Official. I have over 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and was also India's No 1 PUBG Mobile solo player in Season 9. I started my gaming first channel in July 2018.

Q. How did GameXpro start gaming?

I am one of the oldest PUBG Mobile players in India, and started off with the simple aim of ruling gaming world! I started the channel because I was a good in Mini Militia player in my friends circle. After PUBG Mobile got launched, I dived headfirst into it. Before this channel, I had a channel based on earning money online, and it after the craze of PUBG Mobile took over. That's when GameXpro was born!

Q. What does GameXpro do apart from gaming?

I own some wallpaper websites, and am also a part-time developer and stock trader.

Q. What is the real name of GameXpro?

Ravi Rawat.

GameXpro sensitivity settings

Q. What gaming information about GameXpro can you provide?

Gamexpro PUBG ID Name: Blac - Legit

ID Number: 5397003232

Clan Name: Blac Officials

Rank & achievements: Season 4 & 9 Conqueror player and India's No 1 in PUBG Mobile

Outfit: Black shorts & black zombie shirt

Age: 21 years

Mobile devices used: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi Note 4 and Poco F1, iPad Air 3

Pet: Messi (female Pitbull)

Q. Any handcam video of GameXpro that can be shared?

Yes! I started uploading PUBG Mobile gameplay videos with a Redmi Note 4, and right now, I play on an iPad, and sometimes on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. I uses three-finger claw and am always on gyro while playing on the Apple devices. I have uploaded some handcam videos on Instagram, have a look:

Q. You are quite active on social media.

Yes, I am on Instagram (339k followers), YouTube (2.72m subs) and Twitter (1870 followers).

GameXpro's Instagram account (339k followers)

GameXpro's YouTube account (2.72m subs)

GameXpro's Twitter account (1870 followers)