Who is the Dominant of Ramuh in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16's story revolves heavily around the Dominants and their Eikons, as well as their destructive and restorative capabilities. The protagonist of the game, Clive Rosfield, although initially presumed to be an ordinary soldier, a shield to his brother Joshua, the Dmoniant of Phoenix, eventually learns about his own powers, as well as his Eikon's, Ifrit.

The Eikons are basically demi-gods, which used to serve as summons in the previous Final Fantasy games. However, instead of being relegated to a gameplay element with no narrative weight, they are the main driving force of the game's plot. Being connected to their human hosts, they are easily the most intriguing aspect of FFXVI's story.

Among the many Eikons you will face as you progress through Final Fantasy 16's main questline is Ramuh, the legendary wizard, powerful enough to take down even the mightiest of beasts, including Ifrit.

Note: This article contains early-game spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Who is the Dominant to the Eikon, Ramuh?

Ramuh's Dominant is Cidolfus (Cid), who is one of the very few friendly people that Clive will meet throughout his journey through Valisthea. Possessing the powers of Ramuh, Cid is capable of casting lightning spells that are quite effective in dealing with multiple enemies and also staggering them out of their attacks. You get to meet Cid during the game's fourth main story quest.

Right after defeating the Dominant of Shiva and Clive's mentor, Tiamat, he is ambushed by a group of soldiers from the Iron Kingdom. However, he is rescued by Cidolfus alongside Torgal. Cid is also the leader of the small hideaway he built and established as a safe haven for branded and Dominants.

What are the Dominants in Final Fantasy 16?

In Final Fantasy 16, Valishthea, everything is powered and nurtured by the all-powerful "Mothercrystals," which serve as the planet's lifeblood.

A thousand years before the events in the game, there used to be a sky-civilization that ruled Valishthea. The Eikons are basically demi-gods tasked with protecting the Mothercrystals before the fall of the sky-civilization.

Dominants are essentially vessels to these powerful Eikons, who bestow their host with the ability to use magic without requiring the use of crystals. However, being a Dominant also means the host is much more susceptible to the "Blight," a disease that causes its victims to petrify, usually due to overuse of the crystals.

Apart from being able to cast powerful magical spells, the Dominants have the ability to turn into the Eikons, but that usually takes a massive toll on their life-force, often resulting in them losing consciousness.

However, if a Dominant masters their control over their Eikon, they become almost equally as powerful, if not more, as the demi-gods themselves.

