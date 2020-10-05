Free Guy is an upcoming 20th Century Studios Science fiction film. The movie was in development prior to Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox and has been slated for a December 11 release. This is despite a recently released teaser which saw prominent cast members discuss some other release dates that might suit the movie.

Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds and features a host of other stars including Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery. The movie has also been confirmed to have cameos from internet personalities Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “Lazarbeam” Eacott, and Seán “JackSepticeye” McLoughlin.

The first official trailer came out back in December 2019, and can be watched below. Free Guy was initially scheduled to release on 3rd July,2020, but was delayed to the current date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Who does Jacksepticeye play in the 'Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy?

The plot itself is rather interesting. Ryan Reynolds plays the role of ‘Guy’, a non-playing video game character who gets tired of living his idiotic life. During a ‘Bank Heist’, he decides to intervene with the robbers, and finds out that he is actually part of a video game.

The video-game in itself appears to be inspired from various Open World online multiplayer games such as GTA. Regardless, Guy decides to become the hero, and attempts to save his world. The cast appears to have a host of interesting characters and has seen quite a bit of interest from fans of the Internet personalities who feature, as well.

Earlier, Jacksepticeye had himself confirmed on Twitter that he will be featuring in Free Guy.

So since it was announced at NYCC today, I can finally say that I will have a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy". You have no idea how excited I am!! haha pic.twitter.com/8vbISByJNf — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 3, 2019

However, not a lot of information has been released as to the nature of his role. According to Hollywood Reporter, Jacksepticeye will be voicing a video game character Q*bert that Guy along with Molotov Girl, whose role will be played by Actor Jodie Comer.

The same has been confirmed in the ‘Trivia’ section of Free Guy on IMDB. Quite a few of Jacksepticeye’s fans have taken to the internet to find out the details about his Free Guy movie role. The second trailer for the movie was released earlier today, and can be watched below.