Who are LOUD Esports? Achievements, history, and more explained

LOUD Esports is a Brazilian Esports organization that presently competes in games like Free Fire, League of Legends, and Valorant. The organization was established in 2019 and is perhaps best known for their performance at the 2022 Valorant Champions tournament. They also won the award for the best Esports Team at The Game Awards that year.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about LOUD Esports and their journey so far.
LOUD Esports: History
YouTube sensation Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira, alongside Jean Ortega and Mathew Ho, came together to create LOUD in February 2019. It started off as a company that produced content for YouTube and focused on creating traction for its members. Their journey eventually got them to a huge milestone as they became the first organization in Brazil to generate one billion views on their page.
The organization is currently partnered with brands like Mentos, Itau, Samsung, TIM Brazil, and O Boticário. Iran Ferreira, also known as Luva de Pedreiro, became the brand's ambassador in 2022.
On December 14, 2023, Vini Jr., a professional footballer who plays for the national team Brazil and Spanish club Real Madrid, became a co-owner of LOUD.
LOUD Esports: All rosters and their achievements
LOUD Free Fire team members:
- Willian "Noda" de Oliveira
- Cauan "Cauan7" Santos da Silva
- Luan "Lost" Souza
- Leonardo "Mexico" Silva
- Victor "Draxx" Borges
- Marcos "Frois" Frois
LOUD Free Fire achievements
LOUD League of Legends team members
- Top: Leonardo "Robo" Souza
- Jungle: Park "Croc" Jong-hoon
- Mid: Thiago "Tinowns" Sartori
- ADC: Moon "Route" Geom-su
- Support: N/A
Please note that the contracts of all members listed here are currently expired. However, there is no confirmation whether they will be renewed or who will take their place. This article will be updated when more information is available.
LOUD League of Legends achievements
LOUD Valorant team members
Men's team:
- Felipe "Less" Basso
- Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro
- Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira
- Arthur "tuyz" Vieira
- Gabriel "qck" Lima
Women's team:
- Julia "Jelly" Iris
- Julia "Krysme" Maria
- Taynah "tayhuhu" Yukimi
- Isaac "M4ndzin" Barreto
Since Valorant's off-season is currently going on, the rosters are subject to change. Accordingly, this article will be updated with all confirmed changes.
LOUD Valorant achievements
Men's team:
Women's team:
LOUD Esports: All Awards
Not only has LOUD Esports won multiple international tournaments, but they have also been nominated for several esports awards. The list includes the following achievements:
LOUD Esports also had teams in Fortnite and Vainglory. The former lasted from June 2020 to November 2022, while the latter existed for a short while in March 2019, when the organization sent a team to represent the SA server to the WESG 2018 World Finals.