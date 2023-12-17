Esports & Gaming

Who are LOUD Esports? Achievements, history, and more explained

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Dec 17, 2023 12:57 GMT
LOUD Esports
LOUD Esports is a Brazilian esports organization. (Image via LOUD)

LOUD Esports is a Brazilian Esports organization that presently competes in games like Free Fire, League of Legends, and Valorant. The organization was established in 2019 and is perhaps best known for their performance at the 2022 Valorant Champions tournament. They also won the award for the best Esports Team at The Game Awards that year.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about LOUD Esports and their journey so far.

LOUD Esports: History

Bruno
Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira (Image via Instagram/@brunoplayhard)

YouTube sensation Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira, alongside Jean Ortega and Mathew Ho, came together to create LOUD in February 2019. It started off as a company that produced content for YouTube and focused on creating traction for its members. Their journey eventually got them to a huge milestone as they became the first organization in Brazil to generate one billion views on their page.

The organization is currently partnered with brands like Mentos, Itau, Samsung, TIM Brazil, and O Boticário. Iran Ferreira, also known as Luva de Pedreiro, became the brand's ambassador in 2022.

On December 14, 2023, Vini Jr., a professional footballer who plays for the national team Brazil and Spanish club Real Madrid, became a co-owner of LOUD.

LOUD Esports: All rosters and their achievements

LOUD Free Fire team members:

LOUD Free Fire team (Image via Garena)
  • Willian "Noda" de Oliveira
  • Cauan "Cauan7" Santos da Silva
  • Luan "Lost" Souza
  • Leonardo "Mexico" Silva
  • Victor "Draxx" Borges
  • Marcos "Frois" Frois

LOUD Free Fire achievements

YearNameFinal ResultAward
2019
FFPL - Season 3Runner-up$2,176
Free Fire World Series 20199th place$4,000
2020
Copa América 2020Champion$15,000
LBFF 2020: Series A - Stage 13rd place$4,177
2021
LBFF 2021: Series A - Stage 1Runner-up$15,480
Free Fire World Series 2021Runner-up$250,000
2022
LBFF 2022: Series A - Stage 1Champion$22,720
Free Fire World Series 20227th place$80,000
C.O.P.A. Free FireRunner-up$0
2023
C.O.P.A. Free FireRunner-up$9,472
LBFF 2023: Series A - Stage 1Champion$20,383
Free Fire World Series 2023

LOUD League of Legends team members

LOUD League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
  • Top: Leonardo "Robo" Souza
  • Jungle: Park "Croc" Jong-hoon
  • Mid: Thiago "Tinowns" Sartori
  • ADC: Moon "Route" Geom-su
  • Support: N/A

Please note that the contracts of all members listed here are currently expired. However, there is no confirmation whether they will be renewed or who will take their place. This article will be updated when more information is available.

LOUD League of Legends achievements

Year
CBLOL
Mid-Season Invitational
World Championship
GamesWinsLossesStandingsPlayoffs
2021
Split 1181174th placeQuarterfinals
DNQ
DNQ
Split 2181085th placeQuarterfinals
2022
Split 1181087th placeDNQ
DNQ
Play-In: Round 2
Split 2181264th placeChampion
2023
Split 1181262nd placeChampion
Play-In Stage
Play-In: Round 1
Split 2181353rd placeChampion

LOUD Valorant team members

LOUD Valorant team (Image via Riot Games)
Men's team:

  • Felipe "Less" Basso
  • Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro
  • Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira
  • Arthur "tuyz" Vieira
  • Gabriel "qck" Lima

Women's team:

  • Julia "Jelly" Iris
  • Julia "Krysme" Maria
  • Taynah "tayhuhu" Yukimi
  • Isaac "M4ndzin" Barreto

Since Valorant's off-season is currently going on, the rosters are subject to change. Accordingly, this article will be updated with all confirmed changes.

LOUD Valorant achievements

Men's team:

Year
Valorant Champions Tour
Masters
Champions
NameStandingsPlayoffs
2022
BR Stage 1 Challengers1st placeChampionRunner-up
Champion
BR Stage 2 Challengers1st placeChampionGroup Stage
2023
LOCK//INRunner-up
Group Stage
3rd place
Americas League1st placeChampion

Women's team:

Year
Game Changers
Championship
NamePlayoffs
2023
Game Changers Brazil Series 1Runner-up
DNQ
Game Changers Brazil Series 2Runner-up

LOUD Esports: All Awards

Not only has LOUD Esports won multiple international tournaments, but they have also been nominated for several esports awards. The list includes the following achievements:

YearCeremonyCategoryResult
2019Prêmio eSports BrasilOrganização do AnoNominated
2020Prêmio eSports BrasilOrganização do AnoNominated
2021
Esports Awards
Esports Video Production Team of the YearNominated
Esports Organisation of the YearNominated
Prêmio eSports BrasilOrganização do AnoNominated
2022
Esports Awards
Content Group of the YearNominated
Esports Organisation of the YearNominated
Esports Team of the YearWon
Esports Creative Team of the YearWon
The Game Awards 2022Best Esports TeamWon
Prêmio eSports BrasilOrganização do AnoWon

LOUD Esports also had teams in Fortnite and Vainglory. The former lasted from June 2020 to November 2022, while the latter existed for a short while in March 2019, when the organization sent a team to represent the SA server to the WESG 2018 World Finals.

