Who are LOUD Esports? Achievements, history, and more explained

LOUD Esports is a Brazilian Esports organization that presently competes in games like Free Fire, League of Legends, and Valorant. The organization was established in 2019 and is perhaps best known for their performance at the 2022 Valorant Champions tournament. They also won the award for the best Esports Team at The Game Awards that year.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about LOUD Esports and their journey so far.

LOUD Esports: History

Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira (Image via Instagram/@brunoplayhard)

YouTube sensation Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira, alongside Jean Ortega and Mathew Ho, came together to create LOUD in February 2019. It started off as a company that produced content for YouTube and focused on creating traction for its members. Their journey eventually got them to a huge milestone as they became the first organization in Brazil to generate one billion views on their page.

The organization is currently partnered with brands like Mentos, Itau, Samsung, TIM Brazil, and O Boticário. Iran Ferreira, also known as Luva de Pedreiro, became the brand's ambassador in 2022.

On December 14, 2023, Vini Jr., a professional footballer who plays for the national team Brazil and Spanish club Real Madrid, became a co-owner of LOUD.

LOUD Esports: All rosters and their achievements

LOUD Free Fire team members:

LOUD Free Fire team (Image via Garena)

Willian "Noda" de Oliveira

Cauan "Cauan7" Santos da Silva

Luan "Lost" Souza

Leonardo "Mexico" Silva

Victor "Draxx" Borges

Marcos "Frois" Frois

LOUD Free Fire achievements

Year Name Final Result Award 2019 FFPL - Season 3 Runner-up $2,176 Free Fire World Series 2019 9th place $4,000 2020 Copa América 2020 Champion $15,000 LBFF 2020: Series A - Stage 1 3rd place $4,177 2021 LBFF 2021: Series A - Stage 1 Runner-up $15,480 Free Fire World Series 2021 Runner-up $250,000 2022 LBFF 2022: Series A - Stage 1 Champion $22,720 Free Fire World Series 2022 7th place $80,000 C.O.P.A. Free Fire Runner-up $0 2023 C.O.P.A. Free Fire Runner-up $9,472 LBFF 2023: Series A - Stage 1 Champion $20,383 Free Fire World Series 2023

LOUD League of Legends team members

LOUD League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Top : Leonardo "Robo" Souza

: Leonardo "Robo" Souza Jungle : Park "Croc" Jong-hoon

: Park "Croc" Jong-hoon Mid : Thiago "Tinowns" Sartori

: Thiago "Tinowns" Sartori ADC : Moon "Route" Geom-su

: Moon "Route" Geom-su Support: N/A

Please note that the contracts of all members listed here are currently expired. However, there is no confirmation whether they will be renewed or who will take their place. This article will be updated when more information is available.

LOUD League of Legends achievements

Year CBLOL Mid-Season Invitational World Championship Games Wins Losses Standings Playoffs 2021 Split 1 18 11 7 4th place Quarterfinals DNQ DNQ Split 2 18 10 8 5th place Quarterfinals 2022 Split 1 18 10 8 7th place DNQ DNQ Play-In: Round 2 Split 2 18 12 6 4th place Champion 2023 Split 1 18 12 6 2nd place Champion Play-In Stage Play-In: Round 1 Split 2 18 13 5 3rd place Champion

LOUD Valorant team members

LOUD Valorant team (Image via Riot Games)

Men's team:

Felipe "Less" Basso

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Women's team:

Julia "Jelly" Iris

Julia "Krysme" Maria

Taynah "tayhuhu" Yukimi

Isaac "M4ndzin" Barreto

Since Valorant's off-season is currently going on, the rosters are subject to change. Accordingly, this article will be updated with all confirmed changes.

LOUD Valorant achievements

Men's team:

Year Valorant Champions Tour Masters Champions Name Standings Playoffs 2022 BR Stage 1 Challengers 1st place Champion Runner-up Champion BR Stage 2 Challengers 1st place Champion Group Stage 2023 LOCK//IN Runner-up Group Stage 3rd place Americas League 1st place Champion

Women's team:

Year Game Changers Championship Name Playoffs 2023 Game Changers Brazil Series 1 Runner-up DNQ Game Changers Brazil Series 2 Runner-up

LOUD Esports: All Awards

Not only has LOUD Esports won multiple international tournaments, but they have also been nominated for several esports awards. The list includes the following achievements:

Year Ceremony Category Result 2019 Prêmio eSports Brasil Organização do Ano Nominated 2020 Prêmio eSports Brasil Organização do Ano Nominated 2021 Esports Awards Esports Video Production Team of the Year Nominated Esports Organisation of the Year Nominated Prêmio eSports Brasil Organização do Ano Nominated 2022 Esports Awards Content Group of the Year Nominated Esports Organisation of the Year Nominated Esports Team of the Year Won Esports Creative Team of the Year Won The Game Awards 2022 Best Esports Team Won Prêmio eSports Brasil Organização do Ano Won

LOUD Esports also had teams in Fortnite and Vainglory. The former lasted from June 2020 to November 2022, while the latter existed for a short while in March 2019, when the organization sent a team to represent the SA server to the WESG 2018 World Finals.