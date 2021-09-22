Who is Maru in Stardew Valley?

There are tons of characters in Stardew Valley. Since most enjoy the game in single player mode, the characters alongside them are extremely important. A large portion of the game is building and improving relationships with these NPCs, sometimes to the point of marriage.
There are 12 characters that players can marry in Stardew Valley, and Maru is one of them. Here's the complete guide to her.
Complete guide to Maru in Stardew Valley
Maru is a villager who lives in the mountains to the north of Pelican Town. Here's what the developers had to say about their creation:
“Growing up with a carpenter and a scientist for parents, Maru acquired a passion for creating gadgets at a young age. When she isn’t in her room, fiddling with tools and machinery, she sometimes does odd jobs at the local clinic. Friendly, outgoing, and ambitious, Maru would be quite a lucky match for a lowly newcomer such as yourself… Can you win her heart, or will she slip through your fingers and disappear from your life forever?”
Maru lives with her parents Demetrius and Robin, as well as her half-brother Sebastian. She has a strained relationship with him and wishes it was a better one. Like all NPCs, there are certain gifts that will impact the player's relationship with Maru.
Maru loves the following items:
- Battery packs
- Cauliflower
- Cheese cauliflower
- Diamonds
- Gold bars
- Iridium bars,
- Miner's treats
- Pepper poppers
- Radioactive bars
- Rhubarb pie
- Strawberries.
Notably, she likes the following elements:
- Copper bars
- Iron bars
- Oak resin
- Pine tar
- Quartz
- Radioactive ore
She is neutral towards the following:
- Chanterelle
- Daffodils
- Dandelions
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Leeks
- Magma caps
- Morels
- Purple mushrooms
- Wild horseradish
- Winter roots.
Maru dislikes the following items:
- Blackberries
- Common mushrooms
- Crystal fruit
- Maple syrup
- Salmonberries.
Coupled with that, she hates:
- Holly,
- Honey
- Pickles
- Snow yams
- Truffles.
Players can use this knowledge to improve or damage their relationship with Maru. They can marry her once they reach 10 hearts.
