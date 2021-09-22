Who is Maru in Stardew Valley?

There are tons of characters in Stardew Valley. Since most enjoy the game in single player mode, the characters alongside them are extremely important. A large portion of the game is building and improving relationships with these NPCs, sometimes to the point of marriage.

There are 12 characters that players can marry in Stardew Valley, and Maru is one of them. Here's the complete guide to her.

Maru is a villager who lives in the mountains to the north of Pelican Town. Here's what the developers had to say about their creation:

“Growing up with a carpenter and a scientist for parents, Maru acquired a passion for creating gadgets at a young age. When she isn’t in her room, fiddling with tools and machinery, she sometimes does odd jobs at the local clinic. Friendly, outgoing, and ambitious, Maru would be quite a lucky match for a lowly newcomer such as yourself… Can you win her heart, or will she slip through your fingers and disappear from your life forever?”

Maru lives with her parents Demetrius and Robin, as well as her half-brother Sebastian. She has a strained relationship with him and wishes it was a better one. Like all NPCs, there are certain gifts that will impact the player's relationship with Maru.

FaeFairyAudio 🧚‍♀️ @TheAudioFairy *playing stardew valley*

Demitrius: [Maru's] my special little girl, wouldnt want anything to get in the way of her bright future If you know what I mean



Me: Sir, I just gave your daughter some cheese. *playing stardew valley*

Demitrius: [Maru's] my special little girl, wouldnt want anything to get in the way of her bright future If you know what I mean



Me: Sir, I just gave your daughter some cheese.

Maru loves the following items:

Battery packs

Cauliflower

Cheese cauliflower

Diamonds

Gold bars

Iridium bars,

Miner's treats

Pepper poppers

Radioactive bars

Rhubarb pie

Strawberries.

Notably, she likes the following elements:

Copper bars

Iron bars

Oak resin

Pine tar

Quartz

Radioactive ore

She is neutral towards the following:

Chanterelle

Daffodils

Dandelions

Ginger

Hazelnut

Leeks

Magma caps

Morels

Purple mushrooms

Wild horseradish

Winter roots.

Leon @ LOVING RUBY HOURS @Apricalico im actually petty so MAYBE i will fancy Maru (STARDEW VALLEY) after all. Just so I can spite his dad im actually petty so MAYBE i will fancy Maru (STARDEW VALLEY) after all. Just so I can spite his dad

Maru dislikes the following items:

Blackberries

Common mushrooms

Crystal fruit

Maple syrup

Salmonberries.

Coupled with that, she hates:

Holly,

Honey

Pickles

Snow yams

Truffles.

Players can use this knowledge to improve or damage their relationship with Maru. They can marry her once they reach 10 hearts.

