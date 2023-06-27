Who is MrBeast’s girlfriend? YouTuber's Instagram story with partner Thea Booysen goes viral on social media

Fans of Jimmy "MrBeast" are going gaga over his recent Instagram story featuring his girlfriend, Thea Booysen, and screenshots of the couple were reshared extensively on Twitter. The king of YouTube has only been growing in popularity, with his latest video about a billion-dollar yacht shattering his previous record for most views in 24 hours. It is the second most viewed YouTube video in a day.

Although the two have made a few public appearances together, Booysen does not actively take part in MrBeast's viral videos. Social media pictures of the couple almost always garner a lot of attention, as fans love to get a glimpse of their favorite content creator's personal life.

Shortly after MrBeast posted the story with his girlfriend, many social media pages started sharing it, commenting on how happy they looked.

Mrbeast News @mbeastnews "Jimmy and Thea, a delightful couple, recently shared a charming selfie on their Instagram Story, exuding an aura of affection and endearment." "Jimmy and Thea, a delightful couple, recently shared a charming selfie on their Instagram Story, exuding an aura of affection and endearment." https://t.co/A9DD91Fu1J

MrBeast himself sarcastically replied to one post (above), pointing out the unnecessary use of flowery language to describe the picture.

Thea Booysen also commented on the post, making fun of the number of adjectives used to describe what is clearly a casual mirror selfie.

Exploring personal details and the career of Thea Booysen, MrBeast's partner

Thea Booysen is originally from South Africa. MrBeast first met her in the country last year. The two have been dating since late 2022.

Booysen also confirmed in a podcast that MrBeast had "tested" her on their first date with a list of pre-made questions to see if they were compatible. Considering they have been dating for so long, it is safe to say that the questionnaire worked.

While MrBeast has a YouTube empire spanning multiple channels with millions of subscribers, his girlfriend's preferred platform for content creation is Twitch, where she goes by the moniker TheaBeasty.

With over 27K followers, the Twitch partner is a popular figure in the card gaming community. She is also an official caster for CDPR's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

Thea Booysen also plays other games on stream. In addition to Gwent, she recently streamed Dead by Daylight, Outlast Trials, and Cards of Eternity.

The streamer also has a budding community on YouTube, having amassed over 24K subscribers. She also has an alternate channel called More Than Human. On the channel, she uses her knowledge of psychology to make infotainment-style videos.

Booysen is also a published author, having released a book titled The Marked Children last year. She is currently doing her Masters at the University of Edinburgh.

