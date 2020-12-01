Who is Ricardo?: The Mysterious magician from Skeppy's YouTube stream

YouTuber Skeppy’s recent return stream on the platform got unexpectedly taken over by a magician named Ricardo.

Even though Skeppy had been posting videos on YouTube over the past few weeks as well, he hadn’t hosted a live stream for almost two months. However, during his return stream, a mysterious magician took over proceedings.

Skeppy was visibly stunned, as the man said that he had been hiding in his closet for three hours. Ricardo’s appearance on stream resulted in one of the most hilarious incidents of recent times, as he went ahead and showed Skeppy’s viewers some interesting magic tricks.

Mysterious magician “Ricardo” hilariously takes over Skeppy’s stream

Skeppy’s real name is Zak Ahmed, and he is a gaming YouTuber who also streams on Twitch. He plays a variety of games including Minecraft, Fortnite, Among Us, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Among Us.

On YouTube, Skeppy has 4.11 million subscribers, along with a further 427k followers on Twitch. He hadn’t streamed on YouTube for almost two months.

As can be seen in the video, Skeppy was playing Minecraft when the mysterious magician jumped onto the camera wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. Skeppy pretended to have no idea where he came from, while Ricardo claimed that he had been hiding in the closet for three hours.

His viewers were surprised as well, and wondered if Ricardo was Skeppy’s roommate. However, Skeppy promised that he has no idea how Ricardo managed to enter his room. Ricardo ended up showing viewers a few magic tricks, and taught Skeppy the correct pronunciation of his name.

However, it was his hilarious personality and energy that viewers fell in love with, as Skeppy wondered if he would end up taking over his return stream.

Once the magic tricks were done, Ricardo asked Skeppy’s viewers where they thought he was from. It was at this moment that Skeppy admitted to knowing him beforehand, as he revealed that Ricardo was Italian.

Youtuber Skeppy introduced fans to a mysterious magician named Ricardo during his latest stream, pic.twitter.com/XkSHVoYPUU — sam ♡ (@zakmuffin) December 1, 2020

Regardless, viewers got to see a bunch of magic tricks, and Ricardo ended up becoming a Twitter trend. As can be seen, hundreds of Skeppy’s viewers posted about Ricardo the magician on Twitter, with some hilarious posts cropping up.

Fans compared him with quite a few personalities, and one said that he was god himself.

ricardo is a GOD. pic.twitter.com/HKYbrzLVjR — winnie is watchin karl :) (@boredofwalIstwo) December 1, 2020

What’s more, one fan even thought that Ricardo looked exactly like popular actor Robert Downey, Jr.

you’re telling me that this man is NOT Robert downy jr????? #RICARDO pic.twitter.com/vPXGLSCmWY — athena 🇱🇺🇳🇱🇫🇷 (@soonflowur1) December 1, 2020

Regardless, the stream itself was hilarious, and the fact that Ricardo has instantly become a Twitter trend is testament to that.