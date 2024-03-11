Who is Rusty Cage? YouTuber goes viral after a video of alleged "self-decapitation" via guillotine goes viral

YouTuber and musician Benjamin "Rusty Cage" (1.69 million subscribers) has garnered widespread attention recently due to a viral livestream featuring a rather unsettling event. During the stream, Steele was seen seated beside a guillotine, the machine, not the MMA move. He then directed the camera away from it, capturing what seemed to be a disturbing sequence - a sound reminiscent of a blade dropping followed by that of liquid dripping, supposedly blood.

The incident has left the online community perplexed, with many questioning whether it was a prank, a staged performance, or an authentic accident. Shockingly, the livestream is still on the channel. Watch it here:

(Timestamp: 01:01:38)

What happened during YouTuber Rusty Cage's viral livestream? Exploring the sequence of events

Earlier today, on March 11, YouTuber Rusty Cage went live. However, the livestream depicted what could potentially be something extremely disturbing or simply a prank by the YouTuber.

The YouTuber was seated at a guillotine, interacting with his fans. At 1:00:55, he revealed his plan to chop a watermelon that he had placed nearby. A minute later, he confirmed his intention to proceed and turned the camera away from the guillotine.

Then, showcasing the tent and the woods, the YouTuber could be briefly seen standing up on the screen's corner. Around 1:02:19, sounds were heard, indicating that the watermelon was likely being placed on the machine to undergo the intended action.

Around 1:02:35, the distinct sound of the machine's blade dropping could be heard, followed by a disturbing sound of liquid dripping. Initially thought to be the watermelon, the YouTuber did not reappear on the screen, as the camera remained fixated on the same spot.

Moments following this incident, the YouTuber's phone could be heard ringing several times. The stream continued for another 24 minutes before being automatically turned off, leaving the chat utterly confused and concerned.

Did Rusty Cage decapitate himself? Fans react

Of course, playing around with a guillotine machine is inherently dangerous. However, the likelihood of the YouTuber placing his head, whether accidentally or intentionally, seems a bit far-fetched.

One fan, for example, took to the live stream's comments section to post their theory, suggesting that the streamer is merely acting and simply wants to kill off his on-screen character, Rusty:

Fan expresses their theory after the viral clip of the YouTuber (Image via X)

Fans are still conflicted. While many believe it's just a promotional stunt for his new album, others remain perplexed after the so-called act:

Fans remain confused following a recent livestream (Image via YouTube)

Rusty Cage's latest X.com update (Image via X)

Rusty Cage hasn't yet come online since the livestream, leaving the theories unconfirmed. However, before going live, he made a rather cryptic post on X stating, "Give me liberty."