×
Create
Notifications

Who are the voice actors in Far Cry 6?

Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)
Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Feature

The voices in Far Cry 6 are recognizable to the majority of players.

Ubisoft spared nothing when it came to Far Cry 6 motion capture, face rendering, and voice acting. There are some prominent and popular celebrities voicing the characters.

Here are all of the voice actors with important roles in Far Cry 6 and where players may know them from.

The voice actors of Far Cry 6

Dani Rojas in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)
Dani Rojas in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

The following list includes voice actors for the main villain and protagonist of Far Cry 6 alongside many of the supporting cast.

Also Read

  • Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo: Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian
  • Anthony Gonzalez as Diego Castillo: Coco
  • Nisa Gunduz as Female Dani Rojas: Designated Survivor
  • Sean Ray as Male Dani Rojas: Rev and Hemlock Grove
  • Alex Fernandez as Juan Cortez: American Crime Story and True Detective
  • Jess Salgueiro as Clara Garcia: Workin' Moms and The Boys
  • Shakira Barrera as Camilla "Espada" Montero: GLOW and Shameless
  • Manual Rodriguez-Saenz as Philly Barzaga: Shazam!
  • Conrad Pla as Carlos Montero: Pure and 19-2
  • Jason Canela as Alejandro Montero: The Young and the Restless and COD: Black Ops Cold War
  • Lindsay Owen-Pierre as Miguel Delgado: Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry 5
  • Erik Valdez as General Jose Castillo: Superman and Lois
  • Xavier Lopez as Paolo de la Vega: Letters to Santa Claus and All for One
  • Mercedes Morris as Talia Benavidez: American Gods
  • Lincoln A. Castellanos as Paz "Bicho" Duarte: Cry Macho and Fear the Walking Dead
  • Christian Ochoa as Bembe Alvarez: Agents of SHIELD
  • Shawn Baichoo as Matias Alonso: Watch Dogs, The Outer Worlds, and Outlast 2
  • Nicola Correia-Damude as Maria Marquessa: Nurses and The Boys
  • Paulino Nunes as Dr. Edgar Ramirez: Jupiter's Legacy and Shadowhunters
  • Sara Garcia as Yelena Morales: The Flash
  • Congrad Goates as Jorge "El Tigre" Aguilar: Star Trek: Discovery
  • Humberly Gonzalez as Mercedes "Jonron" Martin: Utopia Falls and Orphan Black
  • Liza Huget as Teresa "Lucky Mama" Moreno: Stargate SG-1
  • Michael Miranda as Lorenzo Canseco: Ocean's Thirteen and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  • Michelle Arvizu as Admiral Benitez: Orphan Black and The Strain
  • Rick Roberts as Sean McKay: Man of the Year and Fortunate Son
  • Nicky Nasrallah as Rosa Mel Paquete: The Homemade Sketch Show
  • Michael Reventar as Julio Velez: Peppermint and The Flash
  • Noam Jenkins as General Raul "Old Dog" Sanchez: Watch Dogs and Saw II
  • Cara Rickets as Lita Torres: Far Cry New Dawn and Anne with an E
  • Mishka Thebaud as Sergio Estevez/Alejo Ruiz: Dark Matter and The Boys
  • Sabryn Rock as Lola: Black Mirror and ClaireVoyant

These are all of the Far Cry 6 voice actors along with their most prominent roles. For more information, players can check out their IMDb page.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी