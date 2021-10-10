Who are the voice actors in Far Cry 6?

The voices in Far Cry 6 are recognizable to the majority of players.
Ubisoft spared nothing when it came to Far Cry 6 motion capture, face rendering, and voice acting. There are some prominent and popular celebrities voicing the characters.
Here are all of the voice actors with important roles in Far Cry 6 and where players may know them from.
The voice actors of Far Cry 6
The following list includes voice actors for the main villain and protagonist of Far Cry 6 alongside many of the supporting cast.
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo: Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian
- Anthony Gonzalez as Diego Castillo: Coco
- Nisa Gunduz as Female Dani Rojas: Designated Survivor
- Sean Ray as Male Dani Rojas: Rev and Hemlock Grove
- Alex Fernandez as Juan Cortez: American Crime Story and True Detective
- Jess Salgueiro as Clara Garcia: Workin' Moms and The Boys
- Shakira Barrera as Camilla "Espada" Montero: GLOW and Shameless
- Manual Rodriguez-Saenz as Philly Barzaga: Shazam!
- Conrad Pla as Carlos Montero: Pure and 19-2
- Jason Canela as Alejandro Montero: The Young and the Restless and COD: Black Ops Cold War
- Lindsay Owen-Pierre as Miguel Delgado: Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry 5
- Erik Valdez as General Jose Castillo: Superman and Lois
- Xavier Lopez as Paolo de la Vega: Letters to Santa Claus and All for One
- Mercedes Morris as Talia Benavidez: American Gods
- Lincoln A. Castellanos as Paz "Bicho" Duarte: Cry Macho and Fear the Walking Dead
- Christian Ochoa as Bembe Alvarez: Agents of SHIELD
- Shawn Baichoo as Matias Alonso: Watch Dogs, The Outer Worlds, and Outlast 2
- Nicola Correia-Damude as Maria Marquessa: Nurses and The Boys
- Paulino Nunes as Dr. Edgar Ramirez: Jupiter's Legacy and Shadowhunters
- Sara Garcia as Yelena Morales: The Flash
- Congrad Goates as Jorge "El Tigre" Aguilar: Star Trek: Discovery
- Humberly Gonzalez as Mercedes "Jonron" Martin: Utopia Falls and Orphan Black
- Liza Huget as Teresa "Lucky Mama" Moreno: Stargate SG-1
- Michael Miranda as Lorenzo Canseco: Ocean's Thirteen and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- Michelle Arvizu as Admiral Benitez: Orphan Black and The Strain
- Rick Roberts as Sean McKay: Man of the Year and Fortunate Son
- Nicky Nasrallah as Rosa Mel Paquete: The Homemade Sketch Show
- Michael Reventar as Julio Velez: Peppermint and The Flash
- Noam Jenkins as General Raul "Old Dog" Sanchez: Watch Dogs and Saw II
- Cara Rickets as Lita Torres: Far Cry New Dawn and Anne with an E
- Mishka Thebaud as Sergio Estevez/Alejo Ruiz: Dark Matter and The Boys
- Sabryn Rock as Lola: Black Mirror and ClaireVoyant
These are all of the Far Cry 6 voice actors along with their most prominent roles. For more information, players can check out their IMDb page.