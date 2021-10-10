Who are the voice actors in Far Cry 6?

The voices in Far Cry 6 are recognizable to the majority of players.

Ubisoft spared nothing when it came to Far Cry 6 motion capture, face rendering, and voice acting. There are some prominent and popular celebrities voicing the characters.

Here are all of the voice actors with important roles in Far Cry 6 and where players may know them from.

The voice actors of Far Cry 6

Dani Rojas in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

The following list includes voice actors for the main villain and protagonist of Far Cry 6 alongside many of the supporting cast.

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo: Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian

Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian Anthony Gonzalez as Diego Castillo: Coco

Coco Nisa Gunduz as Female Dani Rojas: Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor Sean Ray as Male Dani Rojas: Rev and Hemlock Grove

Rev and Hemlock Grove Alex Fernandez as Juan Cortez: American Crime Story and True Detective

American Crime Story and True Detective Jess Salgueiro as Clara Garcia: Workin' Moms and The Boys

Workin' Moms and The Boys Shakira Barrera as Camilla "Espada" Montero: GLOW and Shameless

GLOW and Shameless Manual Rodriguez-Saenz as Philly Barzaga: Shazam!

Shazam! Conrad Pla as Carlos Montero: Pure and 19-2

Pure and 19-2 Jason Canela as Alejandro Montero: The Young and the Restless and COD: Black Ops Cold War

The Young and the Restless and COD: Black Ops Cold War Lindsay Owen-Pierre as Miguel Delgado: Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry 5 Erik Valdez as General Jose Castillo: Superman and Lois

Superman and Lois Xavier Lopez as Paolo de la Vega: Letters to Santa Claus and All for One

Letters to Santa Claus and All for One Mercedes Morris as Talia Benavidez: American Gods

American Gods Lincoln A. Castellanos as Paz "Bicho" Duarte: Cry Macho and Fear the Walking Dead

Cry Macho and Fear the Walking Dead Christian Ochoa as Bembe Alvarez: Agents of SHIELD

Agents of SHIELD Shawn Baichoo as Matias Alonso: Watch Dogs, The Outer Worlds, and Outlast 2

Watch Dogs, The Outer Worlds, and Outlast 2 Nicola Correia-Damude as Maria Marquessa: Nurses and The Boys

Nurses and The Boys Paulino Nunes as Dr. Edgar Ramirez: Jupiter's Legacy and Shadowhunters

Jupiter's Legacy and Shadowhunters Sara Garcia as Yelena Morales: The Flash

The Flash Congrad Goates as Jorge "El Tigre" Aguilar: Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Humberly Gonzalez as Mercedes "Jonron" Martin: Utopia Falls and Orphan Black

Utopia Falls and Orphan Black Liza Huget as Teresa "Lucky Mama" Moreno: Stargate SG-1

Stargate SG-1 Michael Miranda as Lorenzo Canseco: Ocean's Thirteen and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Ocean's Thirteen and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Michelle Arvizu as Admiral Benitez: Orphan Black and The Strain

Orphan Black and The Strain Rick Roberts as Sean McKay: Man of the Year and Fortunate Son

Man of the Year and Fortunate Son Nicky Nasrallah as Rosa Mel Paquete: The Homemade Sketch Show

The Homemade Sketch Show Michael Reventar as Julio Velez: Peppermint and The Flash

Peppermint and The Flash Noam Jenkins as General Raul "Old Dog" Sanchez: Watch Dogs and Saw II

Watch Dogs and Saw II Cara Rickets as Lita Torres: Far Cry New Dawn and Anne with an E

Far Cry New Dawn and Anne with an E Mishka Thebaud as Sergio Estevez/Alejo Ruiz: Dark Matter and The Boys

Dark Matter and The Boys Sabryn Rock as Lola: Black Mirror and ClaireVoyant

These are all of the Far Cry 6 voice actors along with their most prominent roles. For more information, players can check out their IMDb page.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul