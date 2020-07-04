Fortnite: Wholesome memes from Season 1 that the community loves

The Fortnite community has habitually posted funny memes and videos right from the beginning.

Here, we take a look at some of the funniest moments from Season 1 of the game!

Credit: youtube.com

Fortnite is one of the funniest games ever made. Right from the dances and emotes to all the cocky moves, the game has always had a lot of potential for comedy. As a logical extension to this, the Fortnite community is also considered to be full of funny, chest-thumping players who do not miss an opportunity to rub salt into their opponents’ wounds.

This translates into a steady stream of memes and funny moments that can often be decoded only by regular gamers. Regardless, in this article, we look at some of the funniest memes, and other Fortnite funny moments, from Season 1 of the game.

Fortnite funny moments

First and foremost, we begin with a general meme. How many times have you found yourself shaking the screen or pressing the shoot button harder to get better results? And how many times have you realised that it doesn’t quite work that way?

Credit: reddit.com

Second, we have a meme which perfectly describes a beginner’s struggles with the game. People often spend hours watching YouTube videos in order to look at techniques that they can use, but sometimes, it just doesn’t work out!

Credit: reddit.com

For the next one, well, there isn’t a lot that we need to explain! We all remember Midas’s glorious plan back in Season 1. Further, we all remember how it turned out!

Credit: reddit.com

The next meme is about something we have all noticed in the game. Fortnite has these random signs that prohibit dancing in the area, and most players generally don't waste their time doing just that! However, the criminal few of us — the few gutsy ones — may have found themselves in this situation:

Credit: reddit.com

Next up is a classic situation. Gamers have a tendency to complain about a particular weapon for being too good, but that is only until they get their own hands on it!

Credit: reddit.com

Finally, the last meme in our list of the funniest ones is about toxic gamers. They are usually better than us, and they miss no chance to rub it in. They are so busy rubbing it in that they sometimes forget about things most gamers really care about!

Credit: reddit.com

Due to obvious constraints we cannot post all of the funny memes and videos that we found. However, you can go have a look at the Fortnite and Fortnite memes’ Reddit communities. Further, you can see the videos below for some other funny content back from Season 1.

The first one is from COOLMANJR:

The youtube video was posted by Muselk in April 2019:

If these do not make you nostalgic, go check out some of the older videos on the RougeRebels you tube channel. You can thank us later!