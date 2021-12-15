Why Auction House in Forza Horizon 5 is not great

A simple buying and selling ecosystem is available in almost every racing game when it comes to collecting cars, including Forza Horizon 5. However, the simulation racing game does provide more than just buying and selling with its auction system.

Traditional auctioning is a practice of buying or selling items or goods to consumers through a process of bidding. A seller starts their auction with a set amount and the bidders try to claim that item of interest by offering a higher price than the set amount. An auction ends when a bidder’s offer cannot be counter-bid and the item is sold to them. The same applies to auctioning in Forza Horizon 5.

However, the players of Forza Horizon 5 feel the auctioning experience is a bit underwhelming and this article will be talking about it.

The unsatisfactory auctioning experience of Forza Horizon 5

To be fair, the auctioning mechanics in Forza Horizon 5 do work flawlessly in the game. Players get the option of getting their hands on the cars of their interest at a price of their choice, which can sometimes be a fantastic bargain.

However, the problem doesn’t lie with the mechanics at all, but with the players who ruin the auctioning experience.

One of the main points of having the Auction House in Forza Horizon 5 is to get cars for cheaper. However, the logic is dropped by some sellers who jack up the prices of cars to an unbelievable amount.

For instance, there are people who spend over a million CR for Hoonigan RS200 in the Auction House, while the car can easily be bought for 500k CR in the Auto Show. Because of this type of silliness, players believe Auction House in Forza Horizon 5 is somewhat broken.

Now, this depends on the seller and buyers at the Auction House, the price they want, and their car of interest. So, the Auction House not being completely satisfying in Forza Horizon 5 greatly varies from player to player.

