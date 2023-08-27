Why Baldur's Gate 3 getting cross-save on Xbox is the perfect addition

Baldur's Gate 3's launch on the Xbox Series XlS is still some time away as Larian Studios prepares for this title's PlayStation 5 release. Though users on Microsoft's console will have to wait longer, a lot of information is available about this release. Some of the promised content, like support for a split-screen, won't be available immediately. However, Larian has quietly decided to include an innovative feature.

Players on Xbox Series XlS consoles will be able to enjoy cross-save, along with the PS5 and PC. This means you'll be able to transfer your save file between these systems. In fact, this upcoming Xbox feature will make Baldur's Gate 3 completely cross-progressional on all available platforms.

Baldur's Gate 3's cross-save on Xbox will be available on both models

Among the biggest reasons behind BG3's delay on Xbox consoles have been specific issues with the Series S. Nevertheless, Larian Studios has been able to bypass most of those problems, and a release on both current-gen Microsoft systems could happen by 2023's end.

Expand Tweet

It's a known fact that Baldur's Gate 3 has the ability to switch progression across different platforms. Larian promotes it pretty openly when you start the game; all you require is a functional account. All your progression will be automatically transferred once you play using the same account but on a different platform.

Of course, this becomes functional on September 6, when the game becomes available on the PlayStation 5 consoles. As of now, the only way to enjoy Larian's latest offering is on a PC.

The ability to transfer your progress across different systems shows the foresight Larian usually has as a developer. In many ways, Baldur's Gate 3 has quickly become one of the biggest and brightest launches of 2023, reaching a score as high as 97 on Metascore.

A part of this positive critique concerns BG3's utility and quality-of-life features. And cross-progression will help this increase its popularity further.

Expand Tweet

The number of people who will play on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles will be few and far. However, it's nice to see Larian taking a minority into account while developing their projects. Moreover, your console could break down. If something like this happens and you don't want to lose your progress, the only alternative you have is to use a different platform.

In this case, you will have to get a second copy of the game and log in using your existing Larian account. This will automatically transfer all your progress and save you a lot of hassle.

Many might not use this feature, but that shouldn't have been on Larian's top of mind. Instead, this studio has chosen to add something that should be present in many other video games.

It will be interesting to see what other features will be available on the Xbox port of this beloved role-playing game.