Why Brock Lesnar might not be on the WWE 2K25 roster

Brock Lesnar has been a dominant force in WWE for over two decades, making his absence from WWE 2K25 a huge talking point among fans. With his last match taking place at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, rumors about his return have been swirling for months.

However, recent reports suggest that not only is Lesnar not in WWE’s current creative plans, but the company is actively distancing itself from him — including potentially keeping him out of the upcoming 2K25 video game.

Why Brock Lesnar might not be in WWE 2K25

Lesnar from WWE 2K23 (Image via 2K)

The biggest reason for Brock Lesnar’s potential removal from WWE 2K25 stems from WWE’s decision to distance itself from him entirely. Following the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, Lesnar’s name was indirectly referenced, leading to immediate changes in WWE’s creative direction.

Reports suggest that Lesnar was initially scheduled for the 2024 Royal Rumble, and a probable WrestleMania rivalry with GUNTHER, but he was removed from all of that once the lawsuit was announced.

Since then, WWE has reportedly taken additional measures to distance Lesnar from the company. This ranges from reducing merchandise sales, cutting his mentions on TV, and now, potentially removing him from WWE 2K25.

This is not just speculation. Sportskeeda wrestling reporter Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D., was informed that there have been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar's return to WWE.

Dr. Featherstone also stated that there is no indication that Lesnar is being considered for any future creative plans, making it highly unlikely that WWE would want him featured in their biggest annual video game.

Could Lesnar still appear in 2K25?

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on whether Brock Lesnar will be in 2K25 or not, but signs strongly point to his exclusion. Even if he was originally planned to be in the game, WWE's current stance suggests that 2K would have been instructed to remove him from the roster.

If Lesnar does appear in 2K25, it could be in a legacy or legends capacity, depending on whether WWE and 2K reach an agreement. However, given how WWE has distanced itself from the veteran wrestler in recent months, his complete removal seems more likely.

For long-time WWE 2K players, this would mark a major shift, as Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant and popular characters in the franchise for years. If he is indeed absent from 2K25, it will be a clear reflection of his uncertain standing within WWE itself.

