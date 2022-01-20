Why the delay of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two is a good thing for players

It's now official - Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's season 2 releases have been delayed.

Earlier on January 19, the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty informed the decision to push back the season 2 launch dates. The new dates have been shifted from February 2 to February 14. The delay will be across both games as the new season will start in both places simultaneously.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Naturally, news of the delay has upset one section of fans. Many players wanted the new season to start since a new season means new guns, operators and battle pass. Suffice to say that the delay was completely unexpected, which has mainly gone against a part of the community.

However, based on the developers' reasons, the delay in the start of season 2 could be a boon in disguise.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific needs fixing up

Call of Duty Vanguard is the more recent release of the two. The series' latest title may have done better than Battlefield 2042, but that doesn't mean it has fulfilled expectations. There have not been any sales numbers, but it's widely expected that Vanguard hasn't sold as much as its predecessor, the Black Ops Cold War.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. https://t.co/3x8Qw2Eryp

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific has been an older release. The game became famous for its free-to-play approach and the fact that it was the first Call of Duty game to adopt the Battle Royale genre.

Both games have their pros and cons, but there are signs of poor development in both. Call of Duty Warzone Pacific still results in crashes on consoles along with network disconnections.

Call of Duty Vanguard could be excused for being new, but it's also a game that costs $60. Issues like packet loss and server overload shouldn't be there in such a game.

Then there are the issues of cheaters. Activision has done everything from banning accounts to directly suing cheat makers. But cheating has not stopped and still raises its ugly head in the game from time to time.

The situation has worsened because both the games are geared towards multi-player playmaking. The basic need for such a game is a level playing field and playing with cheats is anything but that.

Activision has strangely adopted the release of one Call of Duty game every year. There is no problem with such a method if the quality is not hampered. That's not the case with Call of Duty Vanguard, as certain areas of the game feel very rushed.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets over in the middle of 2023. While Activision will remain autonomous until then, it doesn't necessarily mean that its potential buyer will not be having a say in affairs before then.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's pretty surprising to see Activision delaying the release of the season, citing performance issues. But it's a positive step because the last thing both games need is a new season amid all the game's instabilities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar