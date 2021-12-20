Why has Double XP been disabled in Call of Duty Warzone’s Plunder mode?

Call of Duty Warzone players may be enjoying the Double XP period that is going on at the moment. However, much to everyone’s dismay, they found out that the Double XP, available on all modes and types, has been disabled in the game’s Plunder mode.

This development will appear peculiar to Call of Duty Warzone players who may not have been aware of the development that took place a couple of days back. It all started with the launch of the Festive Fervor event across Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. As per the event, both games will be having Double XP periods between December 16 and December 21.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone.

Given that the Double XP will be applicable on all modes and all three types, i.e., weapon, normal, and battle pass, it raises the question of why it is not available in Call of Duty Warzone’s Plunder.

Call of Duty Warzone bug in Plunder mode lets players earn 4x XP

Call of Duty Warzone players can’t access Double XP on Plunder

While all the modes have functional Double XP at the time of writing, the only exception is the Plunder mode. This has been halted for repair due to a bug created in the Call of Duty Warzone. It caused a glitch that led to an unintended event now in the process of being fixed.

With the start of the Double XP period on December 16, Call of Duty Warzone gamers discovered a curious glitch. While it worked as it was supposed to, the Double XP was stackable in the Plunder mode.

It essentially meant that the Double XP tokens, which can be used to level up weapons faster in Call of Duty Warzone Plunder, were functional alongside the boosted XP that users received as part of the Double XP period.

But this was always a bug

While many players were amazed by this fact and tried to make the most out of it, some Call of Duty Warzone players stated it was a glitch. It had happened in the past and was patched out back then as well.

Call of Duty Warzone gamers may not be able to earn Double XP for the time being, but it’s for the betterment of the game’s life. Otherwise, it will benefit players who recently joined the game over those who have been in the game for longer.

