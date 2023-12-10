Why EA FC 24 Title Update 6 is the biggest improvement so far

Title Update 6 is now up and running for EA FC 24 across all available platforms, introducing some massive changes. Unlike previous patches, the latest one almost solely focuses on gameplay elements. While previous patches resolved some issues based on feedback from the community, the latest one could be to appease players.

The release of EA FC 24 has largely been smooth, and despite losing the FIFA license, there hasn't been any decline in popularity. However, one of the biggest issues in recent weeks was the way the AI presses in the game. While the system did have its merits, there were many complaints from the playerbase.

Title Update 6 not only addresses this issue but also helps solve some other hindrances that have affected the overall gameplay thus far.

EA FC 24 Title Update 6 addresses the massive problem of 71 depth

For those on current-gen systems, there's a tendency for the AI to autopress whenever someone sets the defensive depth to 45 or above. It's a major misconception that the autopress is activated when the defensive depth is set at 71. Instead, putting it at this value makes it extremely aggressive.

In real life, such a level of high press will see the defense being punished routinely, but that wasn't the case with EA FC 24. Instead, it often became a nightmare for many to break down the press, especially in a creative fashion. The situation worsened when one played with formations employing five defenders.

There are three important tweaks that Title Update 6 has introduced to solve this issue. First, the amount of pressure put on attackers on the sidelines has been reduced. This was a major factor for the 71 depth to do what it did successfully, albeit in a frustrating manner.

Second, the 71 depth prevented players from being creative through the middle of the pitch. The latest patch now allows gamers to enjoy this, which is a result of the intensity with which the AI presses. While the autopress still works, the degree of pressure imparted has been reduced.

Lastly, the side-backs in 3 and 5-back formations still fall back to defend but are slower to do so. The biggest issue with these formations was that the side-backs would be equally effective on attack and defense, which isn't usually the case in the real world. With the change, the 3 and 5-back formations can be left vulnerable on the sides.

Title Update 6 makes goalkeepers feel human once again

There is a technique that allows players to control the movement of the goalkeepers manually in EA FC 24. This is done to close down the angles on shots from opponents and prevent goals. Unfortunately, the movement of the keepers before the latest update was extremely robotic.

Now, goalkeepers will be rooted to the spot where they have been moved for a small amount of time. Hence, while players are free to move their keepers like before, the penalty for wrong judgment will be massive.

EA FC 24's kickoff glitch has been removed

EA Sports has finally acknowledged that defenders won't properly track the runs of attackers from kickoff. This glitch has been used countless times in previous FIFA games as well, despite numerous complaints from the community. The problem has now finally been fixed.

EA FC 24's overall balance has improved

There's plenty of work and balancing that still remains to be completed. While Title Update 6 has removed some of the major issues present in the game, things still aren't perfect. Since the update, many players have reported that the AI-press can still be annoying at times.

Title Update 6 is the best improvement since the game's launch, but there are many improvements still required to ensure dynamic gameplay. For now, though, the latest patch is a noticeable upgrade and has already created a major shift in the existing meta.