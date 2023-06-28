Why is Final Fantasy 16 getting review-bombed on Metacritic?

Final Fantasy 16, the latest mainline entry in Square Enix's iconic role-playing game franchise, is easily one of the highest-rated games on the PlayStation 5. With a Metascore of 88, the 16th mainline title in the Final Fantasy series is also one of the best-reviewed games of 2023. Despite that, it is subjected to review-bombing on Metacritic by some users.

Games getting review-bombed upon release is nothing new in today's day and age. Titles like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the recently released Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring are some recent victims of review-bombing upon release.

Although games are subjective, what might seem like a masterpiece to one might not be the same to another. However, it still does not justify someone review-bombing a game without giving a proper reason. While some have mentioned valid reasons for the low score they have given to Final Fantasy 16, most have not.

Here's a look at why Final Fantasy 16, which received mostly positive reviews from critics, is being review-bombed by users on Metacritic.

Final Fantasy 16 is not the first game to get review-bombed on Metacritic, and unfortunately, it won't be the last

Final Fantasy 16 introduces some bold changes to the JRPG formula that most veteran players are familiar with. The Final Fantasy series is mostly known for its characters, story, and unique worlds that each new mainline title introduces. The series is also known for pushing the boundaries of graphical fidelity with each new entry.

However, apart from the series' narrative and esthetics, the Final Fantasy franchise is known for its stellar turn-based combat system. While every new entry in the series has featured its own take on the classic turn-based RPG combat, they never strayed too far from their roots.

However, with the latest Final Fantasy title, developer Creative Business Unit 3, who also worked on the beloved MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, followed a completely new direction for the game's combat system.

Instead of the turn-based or hybrid system, Final Fantasy 16 features a real-time action combat system akin to games like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta.

This shift in focus from the traditional turn-based system to a more action-focused one is among players' biggest complaints regarding the game. Another major issue some players have with the game is its linear structure, which is more akin to the earlier Final Fantasy titles, instead of its immediate predecessor, Final Fantasy XV.

Lastly, the game has technical issues holding back the "Frame-rate" mode from delivering a smooth 60fps experience on the PlayStation 5. While some complaints are valid points of criticism, these shortcomings do not serve as reasons to review-bomb the game.

Some users gave the game a negative review because it was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and not on the Xbox Series X/S consoles. Fortunately, Metacritic has taken necessary steps to remove such superfluous reviews, especially with the rise in video game review-bombing.

Final Fantasy 16 has an 88 Metascore and 8.2 User score, making it one of the best-reviewed PlayStation 5 exclusives.

