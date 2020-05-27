Why new Twitch Prime packs are needed in Fortnite

Source: Medium

There was a period when Fortnite captured gamers' attention. While Fortnite is still undeniably popular, it probably won't capture the gaming world’s attention again like it did that time. The game's surge in popularity during that period was aided by something gamers rarely talk about - Twitch Prime packs.

What is Twitch Prime and its connection with Fortnite?

Source: Epic Games

Twitch Prime is a subscription service. If you have Amazon Prime, it allows you to express support for your favourite content creators without being charging anything extra. Seeing how popular Fortnite has become with streamers, Epic made one of their wisest business decisions ever and released exclusive cosmetics for Fortnite from Twitch Prime.

During Season 4, two Twitch Prime Packs for Fortnite were released by Epic - Twitch: Twitch Prime Pack # 1 and Twitch Prime Pack # 2. The former had two skins while the latter had one skin and exclusive emotes as well.

To get those in-game cosmetics at that time, all you needed to do was to subscribe to Twitch Prime, which has since been made even easier by Amazon Prime.

Twitch was seeing enormous numbers at the time of its release. It generated a massive buzz around Fortnite, pushing both casual Fortnite players and Twitch users towards it, in the process ensuring a win-win situation for both parties.

Most impressively at that time, Ninja had an incredible 269,000 Twitch Prime subscribers, a number that is unlikely to ever be equalled or surpassed.

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

It's been two years since that unforgettable period in the history of Fortnite. We are yet to see the much-awaited Twitch Prime Pack # 3. It's just so strange that a new Twitch Prime crossover hasn't existed since. Nearly every major game on Twitch has a pack or some sort of promotional tie-in with it but Fortnite doesn't.

Advertisement

It is almost certainly not because of a disagreement between Twitch and Fortnite because of the Black Hole case.

Many people are now stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite is approaching. It could be the perfect time for a new Fortnite-Twitch Prime pack . Twitch Prime may possibly turn out to be a boost for the game and its culture.