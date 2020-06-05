Why PUBG Mobile released a new 2.30 MB update

We take a look at the main reason behind the release of the new 2.30MB update in PUBG Mobile.

With the arrival of the new update, the Jungle Adventure mode got removed from the game.

PUBG Mobile new 2.30MB update

If you are a regular PUBG Mobile player, then you might have noticed that a new 2.30 MB update has just rolled out for the game.

For the players who have not updated the game yet, a pop-up will appear on the screen when you open PUBG Mobile and the game will then ask you to install the latest update.

So, why did PUBG Mobile release a new 2.30MB update?

Reason behind PUBG Mobile's decision to release a new 2.30MB update

PUBG Mobile update popup

In an official statement, PUBG Mobile discussed the new update and said:

"Addressing the issue of anxiety and fears caused by the update (PUBG MOBILE), the latest pubgmobile_mena team in the game, we would like to express our deep regret that the new features in the game caused dissatisfaction among some of our players. We value and respect the values, traditions and practices of our players, and we regret that we have caused any harm or resentment."

So basically, PUBG Mobile released the new 2.30 MB update to remove the Jungle Adventure mode from the game. As we all know, Tencent Games recently added this new mode in the game and also brought several features along with it. Out of all the additions, the officials introduced Totem or Statue through which players can obtain weapons or ammo by praying in front of it.

Totem or Statue in Jungle Mode

This feature offended a number of players who were religious and PUBG Mobile received scathing criticism as a result.

After addressing this situation, PUBG Mobile decided to remove the Jungle Mode from the game and the patch update was released for the same.

PUBG Mobile officials also added:

"This new Jungle Adventure Mode was causing dissatisfaction among various players due to some of the dynamics of the mode."

The above statement probably refers to the Totem feature of the Jungle Adventure mode.