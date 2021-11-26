Why Roblox extensions are safe to use

Roblox extensions are a hot topic, and the right extension can greatly enhance or improve Roblox's web client. Extensions can reveal hidden statistics, extra search functions, or add something as simple as a friend removal button.

More importantly, Roblox extensions are generally safe to use. Since extensions aren't altering gameplay in any way, they aren't a bannable offense. However, players using extensions should still tread carefully.

Roblox extensions can help improve the flow of the web client

The web client is, for the most part, really good at providing the most essential features every player needs. There's quick access to player avatars, Roblox games, the online store, and profiles, among other things. But some developers feel there could be more.

By using browser extensions, players get the most out of Roblox's web client. Each extension can add missing utility, like the number of sales an item has. There are even extensions that rearrange the user interface to a cleaner, more streamlined look.

However, extensions should not be confused with exploits or cheats. Safe-to-use extensions aren't altering gameplay to give players an edge, like an aimbot would. It's strictly browser-based. Players looking to improve their game would be better off using the Roblox FPS Unlocker.

Keep away from questionable extensions

While Roblox extensions are generally safe to use, that only applies to popular ones, as most aren't created by developers associated with Roblox. This can leave players open to viruses and malware.

To avoid potential harm to a computer, players should only download popular Roblox extensions. Those have already cultivated a reputation for being safe to use. Some of the most popular Roblox extensions are:

Roblox Plus

BTRoblox

Roblox Friend Removal Button

RoPro

All the above-listed extensions are widely used by players who want extra features. Roblox Plus, for example, has an item notifier for when items get released or updated. RoPro is fantastic for declining trades from suspected trade botters, among other options and tweaks.

Lastly, players should install extensions sparingly. Every extension installed exponentially increases the amount of resources a browser uses. This can eventually cause the web client to become unresponsive. Players should start by using just one extension, then add more if their computer can spare the resources.

Edited by Siddharth Satish