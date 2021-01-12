Why Rust could be the new Among Us

Among Us and Rust are both multiplayer games. The former is exceptionally popular, while the latter is slowly gaining popularity.

Now, in terms of accessability, Among Us is more popular because it's available on mobile phones, but with Rust coming to consoles, that dynamic may change slightly.

Can Rust achieve the same popularity as Among Us?

Despite being multiplayer games, Rust and Among Us have one basic difference. Among Us is a social deduction game whereas Rust is a survival game. Both shot to popularity because a group of popular streamers began streaming the game.

Image via Twitch Tracker

The exposure that both these games received began drawing a large crowd to both the games. Among Us has peaked in popularity and the numbers are slowing down gradually, whereas Rust is on the rise.

Image via Twitch Tracker

Looking at these numbers, it's safe to say that Rust has the potential to be the next Among Us. However, there's one major issue which most people tend to overlook.

The normal servers on Rust are very toxic. Players will more often than not, encounter a lot of griefers and trolls in the game, which degrades the overall gameplay experience. While trolls exist in Among Us lobbies as well, their number is very low.

As mentioned before, popular streamers streaming Rust was the reason it became so popular. Now, all these streamers were playing on the server setup by Offline TV. However, the community argues saying that isn't the way Rust is played and that that's not the experience that the rest of the players have while in the game.

OTV tricking ton of new ppl thinking that this is Rust no its not how you see the big streamers play and act this is not rust so dont go buy rust thinking this is how its played there is a reason rust been for year one of the most if not the most Toxic game/community out there — Sam (@SamziIla) January 10, 2021

While Garry Newman, the creator of Rust, made a very sarcastic comment about a streamer being banned, he actually enjoys the new RP based playstyle that the streamers are coming up with on OTV's Rust server.

Hey dude, Garry is being sarcastic. He supports the current fun RP-style Rust content and is laughing at people getting upset that their fave youtuber was banned for being a douche. — Jenna_Leigh (@JennaLe70611831) January 11, 2021

Having said that, Rust is basically a PvP game, so the toxicity that players experience in the game is a given. And there are servers like the one OTV hosts, which follow a strict code of conduct.

However, for those who haven't played Rust yet, the game does have a lot of trolls and griefers on normal servers. So everything that players see in the livestreams from these streamers, should be taken with a pinch of salt.