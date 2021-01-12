Why Rust could be the new Among Us

Among Us and Rust are both multiplayer games. The former is exceptionally popular, while the latter is slowly gaining popularity.
Now, in terms of accessability, Among Us is more popular because it's available on mobile phones, but with Rust coming to consoles, that dynamic may change slightly.
Can Rust achieve the same popularity as Among Us?
Despite being multiplayer games, Rust and Among Us have one basic difference. Among Us is a social deduction game whereas Rust is a survival game. Both shot to popularity because a group of popular streamers began streaming the game.
The exposure that both these games received began drawing a large crowd to both the games. Among Us has peaked in popularity and the numbers are slowing down gradually, whereas Rust is on the rise.
Looking at these numbers, it's safe to say that Rust has the potential to be the next Among Us. However, there's one major issue which most people tend to overlook.
The normal servers on Rust are very toxic. Players will more often than not, encounter a lot of griefers and trolls in the game, which degrades the overall gameplay experience. While trolls exist in Among Us lobbies as well, their number is very low.
As mentioned before, popular streamers streaming Rust was the reason it became so popular. Now, all these streamers were playing on the server setup by Offline TV. However, the community argues saying that isn't the way Rust is played and that that's not the experience that the rest of the players have while in the game.
While Garry Newman, the creator of Rust, made a very sarcastic comment about a streamer being banned, he actually enjoys the new RP based playstyle that the streamers are coming up with on OTV's Rust server.
Having said that, Rust is basically a PvP game, so the toxicity that players experience in the game is a given. And there are servers like the one OTV hosts, which follow a strict code of conduct.
However, for those who haven't played Rust yet, the game does have a lot of trolls and griefers on normal servers. So everything that players see in the livestreams from these streamers, should be taken with a pinch of salt.