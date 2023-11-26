Why you should skip Argenti in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti, the Knight of Beauty, is the newest Physical five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He follows the Path of Erudition to deal significant Physical damage as he wields the power of the Physical element.

Argenti's limited-time event Warp banner is scheduled to be released in the second phase of the ongoing version alongside Silver Wolf's first rerun banner.

While Argenti can easily defeat the adversaries, his kit and damage output feel lackluster when compared to other DPS characters in this space odyssey.

This article discusses why you should skip Argenti in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based solely on the opinions of the writer.

Argenti's abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti's kit revolves around dealing Physical damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. His abilities in Honkai Star Rail are detailed in the section below:

Basic ATK: Deals Physical DMG to a single opponent.

Deals Physical DMG to a single opponent. Skill: Unleashes an attack on all enemies on the battlefield, dealing Physical DMG.

Unleashes an attack on all enemies on the battlefield, dealing Physical DMG. Ultimate: Argenti can consume a little or all of his Energy. Consuming little Energy will allow him to unleash an attack on all enemies, while absorbing all Energy will deal greater damage to all opponents and inflict additional damage to a random target.

Argenti can consume a little or all of his Energy. Consuming little Energy will allow him to unleash an attack on all enemies, while absorbing all Energy will deal greater damage to all opponents and inflict additional damage to a random target. Passive Talent: Argenti will restore five Energy and gain a Self-cultivation stack after he hits an opponent. The Self-cultivation Stack increases his Crit Rate and can stack up to ten times.

Argenti will restore five Energy and gain a Self-cultivation stack after he hits an opponent. The Self-cultivation Stack increases his Crit Rate and can stack up to ten times. Technique: Upon activation, stuns all nearby enemies for eight seconds. When entering a battle with them, Argenti restores five Energy and deals Physical DMG.

Why you should skip Argenti in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming five-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Upcoming version 1.6, units like Blade, Kafka, and Dr. Ratio are lined up for release. Each character possesses an exceptional kit with colossal damage output.

Blade and Kafka, the notorious Stellaron Hunters duo, dominate the meta of Honkai Star Rail. Blade can easily deal absurd damage to multiple opponents simultaneously. As a follower of the Path of Nihility, Kafka can also deal massive damage through DoTs (Damage over Time).

Dr. Ratio's unique kit allows him to inflict various debuffs on an enemy and deal exceptional Imaginary damage. He can also buff himself with passive talent or unleash a follow-up attack.

To unleash Argenti's full potential, he requires some specific characters in his team, such as Tingyun, Bronya, and Huouho, and does not fit into various team compositions. The upcoming DPS characters can easily fit into multiple team compositions and deal significant damage.

Therefore, save your Star Rail Special Passes and wait for the release of the upcoming version 1.6.