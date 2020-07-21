Sodapoppin is the latest of streamers to be banned from Twitch, and this isn't the first time he has been banned from the platform.

'StreamerBans' on Twitter is usually the fastest source of information regarding bans on Twitch. Quickly after the news of Sodapoppin's ban from Twitch broke on Twitter, his frequent collaborator Roflgator was also banned.

This fanned the speculation that the reason for banning the pair has to do with a VR Chat stream they did on the 17th of July.

Twitch's Community Guidelines with regards to sexual content on streams and nudity states:

"When interacting with in-game nudity or sexual content in a permitted game, users may only spend as much time as is required to progress.

In addition, users may not engage in simulated sexual activity or erotic roleplay—which includes the specific behaviours listed under Sexually Suggestive Content above—with other players in online games. Games that primarily consist of user-generated content, in-game roleplay, or interactions in virtual reality are not exempt from this policy."

Why was Sodapoppin banned from Twitch

The very last line in their Community Guidelines specifically mentions virtual reality games, the significant speculation regarding the ban looks more like fact.

Sodapoppin himself made an "apology" video on Youtube explaining the reason for his ban, since Twitch doesn't come out and explain the reason themselves usually.

In the video, he mentions the VR Chat and humorously explains the events of the stream and makes sarcastic remarks at the sweater Twitch gifted him.

Twitch's policy regarding bans has been to never publicly making a statement regarding the reason for the ban. This is likely to be the case with Sodapoppin's ban from the platform as well.

A lot of the gaming community speculates the ban will be temporary and Sodapoppin will be back on Twitch soon enough.