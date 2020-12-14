Wild Rift devs confirm “Role Selection” in ranked matchmaking for future updates

Having role selection, along with a “pick and ban” phase, during ranked games is a quality of life update that Wild Rift fans desperately want to have in the game.

Wild Rift’s base game, League of Legends, has this system implemented for some years now, and it has improved the quality of ranked mode in the MOBA significantly.

Not being able to play the role that a player wants or the role that he/she is most comfortable with during decider ranked games can be a very frustrating experience.

Hence, queuing up for a game, while facing the uncertainty of the role that one might get to have, makes it quite stressful for the more casual players.

Calling out roles in chat just to have the first pick steal it away has made players increasingly frustrated with the game, prompting them to stick to more casual modes and not grind ranked.

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift player, who goes by the handle of DavidSC23, raised the issue and stated that "role selection in Wild Rift’s ranked should be implemented”.

Fortunately enough, a Riot dev responded to the thread and confirmed that Wild Rift will be getting its role selection soon.

Role Selection coming to Wild Rift’s ranked matchmaking

A Riot employee stated that more details regarding role selection in Wild Rift will be revealed in 2021 (Image via Riot Games)

In future updates, Wild Rift players will no longer be forced to play the lanes or roles that they are uncomfortable with.

A Riot employee, who goes by the handle of Riot_Soundwave, has confirmed that the devs are hard at work to implement a similar system to League of Legends and will be providing more details in early 2021.

Riot_Soundwave said:

“It’s coming! Currently in production; we’re likely going to give some details on what it looks like early next year, as it’s not 1 to 1 with the system we have in League (although it obviously fills the same need of giving you agency in where you go).”

However, when all is said and done, not everything about the role selection update will be positive. By forcing players to only pick between two chosen roles, the queue time for each match will increase substantially. This might not sit well with casual players who like to play the game during short office breaks or during lunch hours.

Hence, Riot might just look to implement a system in Wild Rift which will closely resemble the one in League of Legends but will not copy it completely.