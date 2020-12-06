Wild Rift devs tease “The Battle of Baron” as the game gears up to expand in newer regions

The second phase of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Open beta launch is almost upon us. In a few days, eight regions will be getting their own servers for the game.

TheVietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, CIS, and the Middle East and North Africa regions are to get their own servers in the second phase of the open beta launch.

It would seem that this time around, Riot Games wants to celebrate the expansion by doing something big.

To celebrate the launch of our Open Beta in December locations - Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia & CIS, Middle East and North Africa, we’re doing something big—Baron big.



Keep your eyes open in the days ahead to see what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/99FRkT8iKl — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 5, 2020

In a recent tweet, the Wild RIft devs teased the coming of a “YouTube live experience” called “The Battle of Baron”.

The tweet reads,

Riot games are yet to provide Wild Rift fans with any details as to what the live event is going to be. However, the community has been speculating that it may be a short animated film.

With League of Legends, Riot has been known to stage animated music videos (the recent K/DA performances are a prime example of that) and cinematic trailers. So, a short animated video might just be the thing to expect in the upcoming beta server expansion.

When are the new Wild Rift Open Beta servers arriving

Image via Riot Games

Unfortunately, even with all the hype that Riot was able to create with Wild Rift’s launch, the 8 new regions will not be getting their own servers at the same time.

Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam are all set for the expansion to hit their regions on December 8. Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, CIS, and Turkey will have to wait till December 10 to finally get their hands on the game.

However, the Wild Rift Open Beta servers will not be the only things dropping. Fans can expect a dev diary in the days leading to the expansion.

Regions like North America, South America, and India are yet to get their open beta launches. Riot is planning to bring them during Spring, 2021.