League of Legends Wild Rift Esports and which teams have already joined

Wild Rift launched its regional open beta a couple of weeks ago, and multiple organizations are already lining up professional players for their respective rosters.

Wild Rift is the latest mobile-based title from Riot Games. It was initially announced in 2019, before finally being launched in the form of a regional open beta in October 2020. With Wild Rift, Riot Games is looking to bring the authentic League of Legends experience, with characters from the game's lore, on to the mobile platform.

However, even with the game only being available in specific regions across South-East Asia, multiple organizations such as Bigetron Esports, Nova Esports, and even Noble Esports, have revealed their plans of establishing a Wild Rift team.

Let's take a look at some of the teams that will be entering the Wild Rift esports scene.

Teams in Wild Rift Esports

The fact that multiple organizations are stepping in to the Wild Rift esports scene comes as no surprise. Riot Games' League of Legends is definitely one of the most popular esports title on the planet, with multiple professional leagues around the world.

The teams that are entering the Wild Rift scene are,

Bigetron Esports

BOOM Esports

Morph

Nova Esports

Noble Esports

Apart from these teams, it is also reported that South-East Asian organizations, such as EVOS and Recca Esports, are also on the lookout for players to sign to their rosters.

Multple former Dota 2 and League of Legends professionals, like Swifty and Crowley, have made their way over to Wild Rift, even as the game is yet to be released in India.

Even Chinese side Nova Esports is facing the same trouble at the moment. With reports of the roster being based in China and Europe, it is a difficult situation, as the players wait for the regional Open Beta to be available in either of the aforementioned regions.

However, organizations racing to form their teams even before the regional open beta is available in their respective regions, is indeed a sign of the positive things that are expected to come in the future Wild Rift.