Wild Rift mid-patch 1.1 update nerfs Smite for laners while buffing Varus and Akali

Wild Rift mid patches aren’t known to be all that big, but it seems that there will be many changes for version 1.1.

Mid-patch 1.1 will be looking to buff Wild Rift’s Akali, Varus, and Evelyn while nerfing Jhin, Ezreal, Amumu, Blitzcrank, and Gragas.

The Gragas and Ezreal nerf will indeed be a blessing for the Wild Rift players. These two Champions have had the highest win rate and are oppressive to play against during both the laning phase and late-game team fights.

Moreover, the summoner spell, Smite, will be getting a nerf. However, the nerf targets laners who abuse this spell often in the game. It will not be affecting jungle Champions in the slightest.

For a detailed view of the Wild Rift mid patch 1.1 updates, players can check out the notes on the official website. But for a brief overview, here are the major highlights.

Wild Rift mid-patch 1.1 official notes

A. Wild Rift Champions

# 1 - Jhin



Base Stats

Starting attack speed: 0.75 to 0.66.

Attack speed growth per level: 2.2 to 3.2 percent.

Attack speed at level 15: 0.94 (unchanged).

Attack damage growth per level: 5.5 to 4.55.

Attack damage at level 15 without items: 196 to 177.

Captive Audience (3)

Slow: 45 to 30 percent

Curtain Call (4)

Cooldown: 80/70/60 to 95/80/65.

#2 - Varus

Base stats

Move speed: 325 to 330.

Blighted Quiver (2)

Cooldown: 30 to 25 seconds.

Buff duration: 4 to 6 seconds.

Damage: 3/3.5/4/4.5 percent of max health to 3.5/4/4.5/5 percent of max health.

#3 - Ezreal

Rising Spell Force (Passive)

Attack speed per stack: 12.5 to 10 percent.

Mystic Shot (1)

Damage: 20/55/90/125 to 20/50/80/110.

Arcane Shift (3)

Cooldown: 19/17/15/13 to 25/22/19/16.

#4 - Akali

Base stats

Armor: 30 to 35.

Assassin’s Park (Passive)

Bonus movement speed: 40 to 50 percent.

Twilight Shroud (2)

Cooldown: 20 to 18 seconds

Bonus movement speed: 25/30/35/40 to 30/35/40/45 percent.

Shuriken Flip (3)

Missile range: 7 to 7.5.

#5 - Evelynn

Hate Spike (1)

Range: 5 to 6.5.

AP ratio: 40 to 50 percent.

#6 - Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Despair (2)

Damage: 20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25.

Curse of the Sad Mummy

Stun duration: 2 to 1.5/1.75/2.0.

#7 - Blitzcrank

Base stats

Base mana: 345 to 300.

Base mana regen: 15 to 9.

Mana regen per level: 1.1 to 0.7.

Mana Shield (Passive)

Cooldown: 50 to 80 seconds

Rocket Grab (1)

Projectile width: 1.5 to 1.0.

Damage: 80/140/200/260 to 60/120/180/240.

Overdrive (2)

Self-slow duration: 1.0 to 1.5 seconds.

#8 - Lee Sin

Safeguard (2)

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12 to 15 seconds.

Shield value: 80/160/240/320 to 60/120/180/240.

Damage: 55/100/145/190 to 50/75/100/125.

Physical and magic vamp: 40/60/80/100 to 35/50/65/80 percent.

#9 - Gragas

Base stats

Health: 690 to 650.

Barrel Roll (1)

AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.

Drunken Rage (2)

Cooldown: 4 to 4.5 seconds.

Explosive Cask (4)

AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.

B. Wild Rift Items

#1 - Anti-tank Items

Last Whisper

Armor Penetration: 20 to 15 percent

Mortal Reminder

Armor Penetration: 35 to 30 percent.

#2 - Active Items

Teleport Enchant

Cost: 1000 to 800 gold.

Stasis Enchant

Cost: 1000 to 800 gold

Quicksilver Enchant

Cost: 500 to 800 gold.

C. Wild Rift Game Systems

Experience sharing

Shared experience: 150 to 140 percent.

XP gained from minions (in duo lanes): 75 to 70 percent.

Smite

Smite will now reduce XP gained from killing minions by 20 percent in the first five minutes of the game.

D. Wild Rift Jungle Monsters

Baron Nashor

Respawn time: 180 to 210 seconds.

Scuttle Crab