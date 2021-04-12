Wild Rift official patch 2.2a official notes introduces Rammus, Stargazer skins, and massive champion updates

The Wild Rift patch 2.2a official notes are finally here and it seems that Riot games is looking to make an incredible amount of changes in the upcoming patch.

League of Legends resident Armordillo will finally be introduced in the mobile version of the game and he will be hitting the servers live on April 22 at 0:01 UTC.

Moreover, Stargazer skins will also be available once the patch goes live on the servers. This will be another set of skins that are exclusive to Wild Rift alone.

Massive champions updates are also on the cards for patch 2.2a. Champions like Pantheon, Blitzcrank, Shyvana, and Mundo will be receiving significant amounts of tweaks to make them more balanced for pro play and standard matchmaking.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift official patch 2.2a official notes

#1 - New Wild Rift Champions

Rammus, the Armordillo

“Idolized by many, dismissed by some, mystifying to all, the curious being Rammus is an enigma. Protected by a spiked shell, he inspires increasingly disparate theories on his origin wherever he goes—from demigod, to sacred oracle, to a mere beast transformed by magic. Whatever the truth may be, Rammus keeps his own counsel and stops for no one as he roams the Shuriman desert.”

Rammus will be released on April 22 at 0:01 UTC.

#2 - New Wild Rift Skins

Stargazer Camille

Stargazer Soraka

Stargazer Twisted Fate

Molten Rammus

Sweeper Rammus

All skins will be released throughout the patch. Future 2.2 skins will be released in subsequent patches.

#3 - New Wild Rift Accessories

Players can now earn or purchase accessories from a bunch of different sources. Please check the relevant page in-game for more information on how to get them.

Icons: Stargazer Endeavor, Stargazer Triumph

Emotes: Stargazer Pengu

Recalls: To The Stars, Cosmic Transcendence

Baubles: Stargazer

All accessories will be released throughout the patch.

#4 - New Events Wild Rift

Stargazer

“To celebrate the launch of the debut “first-to-Wild Rift” skinline, an ingame event introduces you to the world of the Stargazers: Camille, Twisted Fate and Soraka. Complete missions to unlock Blue Motes and accessories throughout the event, which runs until the end of April."

"The Stargazer event will begin on April 15. More information available soon.”

[IN TESTING] 120FPS SUPPORT

“We’re slowly rollingg out 120fps mode support to high-end devices. The 120fps setting is still in testing—if you experience performance issues, please switch back to a fully supported frame rate.”

Added the 120fps option to the following high-end devices: OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2.

#5 - Wild Rift Champion Changes

Alistar

For a tanky supportive champ, Alistar’s dealing too much damage, particularly to turrets. Using (2) Headbutt to attack turrets should be more of a conscious choice.

(2) Headbutt

Damage: 55/130/205/280 → 50/120/190/260

Turret damage ratio: 150% → 75%

Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank has been slightly underperforming for a while now, so some of the nerfs he received last year will be reverted. These changes, combined with the recent tank item update, should give him a healthier space in the support roster.

(1) Rocket Grab

Damage: 60/120/180/240 → 80/140/200/260

(2) Overdrive

Self-slow duration: 1.5s → 1s

Corki

Corki’s mail route stops by the Rift a bit too often. Riot are giving him a bit of a break between deliveries with the goal to give him and his opponents a bit of breathing room.

(P) Hextech Munitions

The Package arrival rate: 100s → 150s

Diana

Diana’s weak across the board, so Riot are shifting some of the rank-up power from (3) Lunar Rush into (2) Pale Cascade alongside some general buffs. These changes will help her survive the laning phase and push her advantage when she gets ahead.

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 HP → 610 HP

(P) Moonsilver Blade

[NEW] After casting a spell, Diana gains 30% to 120% Attack Speed (based on level) for the next three attacks.

(1) Crescent Strike

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 9/8/7/6s

(2) Pale Cascade

Cooldown: 14s → 13/11.5/10/8.5s

(3) Lunar Rush

[REMOVED] Bonus Attack Speed moved to (P) Moonsilver Blade

(Ult) Moonfall

Minimum base damage: 150/200/250 + 35% AP → 175/225/275 + 40% AP

Maximum base damage: 300/400/500 + 70% AP → 350/450/550 + 80% AP

Image via Riot Games

"Mundo buy Sunfire Aegis. Mundo burn down entire jungle and enemy team. Mundo need time out."

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 64 → 58

Health: 690 HP → 650 HP

Armor: 45 → 40

(3) Masochism

Duration: 5s at all ranks → 3/3.5/4/4.5s

Image via Riot Games

Much like his iconic ultimate, Galio arrived with a bang and disrupted the meta significantly. Riot is toning back his damage across the board, and shortening his (3) Justice Punch range based on feedback that it felt a little long.

Base Stats

Health: 610 HP → 570 HP

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4/3s at level 1/5/9 → 5/4.5/4s at level 1/5/9

Base damage: 15 to 225 (based on level) → 15 to 190 (based on level)

(1) Winds of War

Percent HP damage per AP ratio: 2% → 1.5%

(2) Shield of Durand

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12s → 18/17/16/15s

AP ratio: 60% → 45%

(3) Justice Punch

Dash range: 6.5 → 5.75

Image via Riot Games

Leona’s not quite shining as a crowd controlling support tank yet, so Riot is lowering the cooldowns of her core lockdown combo.

(1) Shield of Daybreak

Cooldown: 6s → 5s at all ranks

(3) Zenith Blade

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 12/10/8/6s

Image via Riot Games

Riot is happy with Pantheon’s mini-rework from Patch 2.2, but he could still use a few more tools in his arsenal. These adjustments should help him maintain his ability to carry an early game lead into a W.

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 58 → 64

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(1) Comet Spear

Tap base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Charge base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Bonus AD ratio: 100% → 110%

Critical strike bonus AD ratio: 150% → 165%

Image via Riot Games

Shyvana’s got it all: tankiness, high damage, she’s a freaking dragon. In the absence of Davion, Riot are cutting down her damage and health.

Base Stats

Health: 650 HP → 610 HP

(1) Twin Bite

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9/8/7/6s

(3) Flame Breath

Maximum on-hit HP damage ratio: 3.5% → 3%

Image via Riot Games

Riot are cautiously buffing Tristana as she’s still not matching up to the rest of the marksman roster.

Base Stats

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(3) Explosive Charge

Cooldown: 16s at all ranks → 16/15/14/13s

Image via Riot Games

Vi has been a popular and reliable pick in high-level games, but on the strong side in regular play. These changes allow her to keep her reliable gank patterns, but at a slightly higher risk.

Base Stats

Armor: 35 → 30

(Ult) Assault and Battery

Cooldown: 85/65/45s → 95/75/55s

#6 - Wild RIft Item Changes

Infinity Orb

Infinity Orb is providing too much value for its gold cost. Riot is bumping its price up a smidgen to delay its purchase in snowbally games.

Total Cost: 2850g → 3150g

Sunfire Aegis

While not being drastically overpowered (except on Mundo), Sunfire Aegis is performing a bit too well. Taking it down a notch to add some more first-item choice for tanks.

Base Damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus Damage HP Ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Glorious Enchant

A glorious bugfix.

[BUGFIX] Fixed a bug where item cost displayed as 800g

Cost: 500g (unchanged)

#7 - Wild RIft System Changes

Turrets

In competitive play, Riot are seeing a lot of early grouping, making the laning phase almost nonexistent in high-level matches. This is part of the effort to incrementally release systemic changes that maintain the laning phase for competitive games.

During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), Solo (Baron) Lane and Mid Lane outer turrets gain 90 bonus Armor and Magic Resist.

During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), all outer turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

Two champions in total: 10 Armor and Magic Resist

Three champions in total: 100 → 250 Armor and Magic Resist

Four champions in total: 200 → 300 Armor and Magic Resist

Five champions in total: 300 → 350 Armor and Magic Resist

#8 - Wild Rift Free-to-play Champion Rotation

Apr 15 - Apr 21: Braum, Evelynn, Fizz, Galio, Graves, Jax, Kai’Sa, Lulu, Singed, Varus

Apr 22 - Apr 28: Alistar, Aurelion Sol, Corki, Dr. Mundo, Fiora, Shyvana, Soraka, Xayah, Xin Zhao, Ziggs