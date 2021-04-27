Wild Rift patch 2.2b official notes introduces new champions Rengar and Kha’Zix along with some minor champion updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch notes 2.2b is officially out, and Riot Games will seek to introduce two more champions with this update.

Kha’Zix and Rengar will hit the rift on May 6th, and they will continue their rivalry in the jungle in the mobile version of League of Legends.

Rengar and Kha’Zix join Wild Rift later in this patch, and keep the rivalry going with the God-Kings, Darius and Garen. Lastly, check out the balance changes aimed at underperforming Duo Lane carries. Welcome to Patch 2.2b!



✏️📒Full patch notes: https://t.co/iRtW0TAQw3 pic.twitter.com/4DNqqBbRbt — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 27, 2021

Along with the addition of the two champions, certain champions like Ashe, Galio, and Tristana will receive some much-needed buffs. However, Katarina, Darius, and Draven will be on the nerf list this time around.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.2b can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 2.2b official notes

🌎Americas players: We've released a hotfix that reduces the chance of matchmaking putting highly ranked players in Brazil on NA; has been live since Friday. Let us know if you're still getting constant 200-ping games!



(still working on the 999 ping spikes; issue is unrelated) https://t.co/GFyAyLmf7Q — Ben Forbes (@draggles) April 26, 2021

#1 - New champions

Advertisement

Rengar, The Pridestalkder

Rengar stalks his prey, neither for food nor glory, but for the sheer beauty of the pursuit (Image via Riot Games)

Rengar is a ferocious vastayan trophy hunter who lives for the thrill of tracking down and killing dangerous creatures. He scours the world for the most fearsome beasts he can find, especially seeking any trace of Kha’Zix, the void creature who scratched out his eye.

Rengar stalks his prey, neither for food nor glory, but for the sheer beauty of the pursuit.

Rengar will be released on May 6th at 0:01 UTC.

Kha’Zix, the Voidreaver

Kha’Zix plans out its hunts, and even utilizes the visceral terror it engenders in its victims (Image via Riot Games)

Advertisement

The Void grows, and the Void adapts — in none of its myriad spawn are these truths more apparent than Kha’Zix. Evolution drives the core of this mutating horror, born to survive and to slay the strong.

Where it struggles to do so, it grows new, more effective ways to counter and kill its prey. Initially a mindless beast, Kha’Zix’s intelligence has developed as much as its form. Now, the creature plans out its hunts, and even utilizes the visceral terror it engenders in its victims.

Kha’Zix will be released on May 6th at 0:01 UTC.

#2 - New skins

Fans can expect a lot of new skins in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Forecast Janna

Program Nami

God-King Darius

God-King Garen

Death Blossom Kha’Zix

Night Hunter Rengar

All skins will be released throughout the patch. Future 2.2 skins will be released in subsequent patches.

#3 - New accessories

Accessories related to the new champions are also out (Image via Riot Games)

Advertisement

Users can earn or purchase accessories from a bunch of different sources. They can check the relevant in-game page for more information on how to get them!

Icons: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator*, King of the Rift**

Emotes: Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant

Spawn Tags: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker

Icon Borders: The Hunt Begins

Baubles: The Wolf Knight, The Celestial Lion, Void Wing, Trophy Collection

* Released if Kha’Zix’s team wins during the event

** Released if Rengar’s team wins during the event

All accessories will be released throughout the patch.

#4 - New events

Masters of the Hunt

Ever shrouded by the fog of war, the jungles of Wild Rift can prove deadly to even the bravest of champions. Yet two natural-born hunters now claim this savage battleground as their domain, each intent on making a trophy of the other.

The Masters of the Hunt event will begin on May 6th. More information will be available soon.

#5 - New systems

Nemesis Duel

These two ferocious champions are bringing their vendetta to Wild Rift with a new high-stakes mechanic: Nemesis Duel! This feature is a permanent part of the game that will continue even once the event ends.

A Nemesis Duel event can trigger when the respective champions meet all the following conditions:

Both are at or above Level 13

Neither have dealt nor taken champion damage within 5 seconds

Both are alive

Both are at least 16 units apart

A Nemesis Duel won’t happen every game these conditions are met, but when it does, everyone in the game will know through an in-game announcement.

Advertisement

A champion wins the Nemesis Duel event when the opposing champion dies within 3 seconds of taking damage from the winning champion.

The first Nemesis Duel in Wild Rift is The Hunt is On!

If Rengar wins, Rengar automatically gains Ferocity during (Ult) Thrill of the Hunt.

If Kha’Zix wins, Kha’Zix gains an extra evolution point.

More information on Nemesis Duel will be available soon!

#6 - Champion changes

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Darius can beat down his opponents with his raw stats. He’s being given a bit less health to play with in the lane.

Base stats

Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP

Base health regen: 9 → 7

Draven

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Now that users seem to have better mastered Draven’s axe-catching shenanigans, he’s strutting into a more unhealthy spot. Riot is toning down his damage so that they can still encourage his heavy AD play style, but opponents should have more space to fight against him before he snowballs out of control.

(1) Spinning Axe

Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn’s ultimate is up too frequently, allowing her to both escape sticky situations and execute people without enough downtime. Nerfing its cooldown should increase windows for opponents to make plays against her, especially in the early mid-game.

(Ult) Last Caress

Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s

Galio

Image via Riot Games

Riot e went a bit too hard on Galio and also discovered a bug that may have skewed their assessment of his power. They’re buffing back some things that support Galio’s tankiness, but also reverting some changes they felt had higher value in making him more fun.

Base stats

Advertisement

Health per level: 115 → 125

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s

(1) Winds of War

[BUGFIX] Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice

% Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Katarina is a bit strong, especially at higher levels of play. The devs are taking some power out of the parts of her kit that skilled players can more consistently take advantage of.

(P) Voracity

Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)

(3) Shunpo

Range: 6.5 → 6

Leona

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Leona should be shining in lane against ranged supports in the Duo Lane, but she’s getting overshadowed. These changes intend to make her better at finding those fights and winning against squishies.

Base stats

Base health regen: 7.5 → 9

(P) Sunlight

Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145

(3) Zenith Blade

Range: 7 → 7.5

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Fans didn’t see anything…

(3) Guerrilla Warfare

[BUGFIX] Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Ziggs’ early game is too explosive.

(1) Bouncing Bomb

Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s

#7 - Duo carry changes

The Duo Lane meta is close to being very healthy. Riot is taking this opportunity to buff the slightly underperforming duo carry champs to help them catch up.

Ashe

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Compared to her PC counterpart, Wild Rift’s Ashe has way fewer arrows going BRRRR, so the devs are giving her a way to keep up with more Volleys.

(2) Volley

Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

The publisher is amping up Tristana’s burst damage so that she can find better opportunities to go for the big plays.

(3) Explosive Charge

Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130

(Ult) Buster Shot

Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Varus could still use a bit more of a nudge to make him stronger in higher skill levels. Riot is amping up his execute so that players who can capitalize on his Blighted Quiver/Arrow combo are better rewarded.

Base stats

Base Mana: 345 → 390

(2) Blighted Quiver

Missing health damage:

Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13%

Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Vayne’s ultimate, while strong overall, is pretty weak in the early game. They are making Final Hour a reasonable option for her to help her in lane duels.

(Ult) Final Hour

Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50

Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

Xayah’s cooldowns feel quite long in Wild Rift due to the lack of AD + Ability Haste options. Additionally, her Bladecaller has room to be more rewarding players who can trap her opponents.

(2) Deadly Plumage

Mana: 60 → 50

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s

(3) Bladecaller

Root duration: 1s → 1.25s

#8. Item changes

Advertisement

Ardent Censer

Enchanter supports are overperforming, so Riot is looking to normalize the cost of their items to be in the same area as their tankier counterparts.

Total cost: 2600g → 2800g

Combine cost: 650g → 850g

Harmonic Echo

Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Rune Changes

Conqueror

Oftentimes, the devs see poke champions able to stack Conqueror before even entering a fight. This was a bit too forgiving, and they want Conqueror to be more of a long-term commitment, not a flight of fancy.

Stack duration: 8s → 6s

#9 - Spell changes

Barrier

Barrier’s frequent uptime often meant it was always the right choice no matter what lane opponent playes were facing. The devs want Barrier to be more of a strategic counter than a guaranteed pick.

Cooldown: 90s → 120s

#10. Game System Changes

Dragons

Infernal and Cloud Dragon are running a little hotter (and… windier) than Mountain and Ocean. Riot is lightly nerfing them to close the gap. These adjustments should make them still worth taking, but less game-deciding.

Infernal Dragon

Damage bonus: 8% → 6%

Elder Internal Dragon

Damage bonus: 12% → 9%

Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%

Cloud Dragon

Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%

Elder Cloud Dragon

Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%

Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%

#11. Free-to-play champion rotation

April 29 - May 5 : Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Leona, Lee Sin, Malphite, Orianna, Seraphine, Rakan, Teemo

May 6 - May 12: Amumu, Camille, Draven, Katarina, Kennen, Lulu, Nami, Rammus, Vayne, Zed