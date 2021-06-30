Wild Rift patch 2.3B official notes introduce “Sentinels of Light,” Senna and Lucian, along with massive Irelia buffs

Wild Rift patch 2.3B will be a massive one as the developers will be looking to introduce a new event along with massive champion and ARAM updates.

To start off with, the “Sentinels of Light” event is something that Wild Rift players can look forward to in the upcoming update. Senna and Lucian will be the two new champions getting added from the base game League of Legends, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well they translate into the mobile version of the game.

☠️ Beware the Black Mist! Patch 2.3b has arrived with champion changes, ARAM balancing, and terrible Ruination. Prepare to fight the darkness as the Sentinels of Light event begins in a few days!



➡️ Details here: https://t.co/iThNHkrZBA pic.twitter.com/IO0y9KIjd9 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 30, 2021

Moreover, a lot of champion updates are on the cards as well, along with massive ARAM changes.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.3B can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 2.3B official notes

#1. New Champions

Lucian the Purifier

Image via Riot Games

Lucian, a Sentinel of Light, is a grim hunter of undying spirits, pursuing them relentlessly and annihilating them with his twin relic pistols. After the wraith Thresh slew his wife, Lucian embarked on the path of vengeance—but even with her return to life, his rage is undiminished.

Merciless and single-minded, Lucian will stop at nothing to protect the living from the long-dead horrors of the Black Mist.

Lucian will be released on July 9 at 00:01 UTC.

Senna, The Redeemer

Image via Riot Games

Cursed from childhood to be haunted by the supernatural Black Mist, Senna joined a sacred order known as the Sentinels of Light, and fiercely fought back—only to be killed, her soul imprisoned in a lantern by the cruel wraith Thresh. But refusing to lose hope, within the lantern Senna learned to use the Mist, and reemerged to new life, forever changed.

Now wielding darkness along with light, Senna seeks to end the Black Mist by turning it against itself—with every blast of her relic weapon, redeeming the souls lost within.

Senna will be released on July 9 at 00:01 UTC.

#2. Skins

Releasing July 9 @ 00:01 UTC:

True Damage Senna

Hired Gun Lucian

#3. Accessories

Baubles: Sentinel Crest, Ruined Fetters

Icon Border: Sentinel HQ

Emotes: Looking Good Feeling Good, My Hero

Icons: Light in the Dark, Sentinel Master

Spawn Tags: Sentinel I, Sentinel II, Sentinel III

All accessories will be released throughout the patch.

#4. Events

Darkness gathers. The light retreats. pic.twitter.com/HVSDSE8v2d — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 27, 2021

Sentinels of Light

As the Black Mist engulfs Runeterra, an ancient order must bolster its ranks to protect the fading light. Join the Sentinels in their quest to stop the Ruination and witness their stories from the front line!

The Sentinels of Light event begins July 9 at 00:01 UTC

#5. Systems

4G/WI-FI Dual Connection

After taking this feature back to the lab for a few weeks, we’re releasing the 4G/Wi-Fi dual-band connection option. Enabling this toggle uses both your mobile network and (if available) a nearby Wi-Fi connection to boost your connectivity in-game. Thanks for your patience while we got this one ready!

#6. Champion Changes

Draven

Image via Riot Games

The Glorious Executioner has been underperforming since the last round of changes. He is good on his damage but could be more flexible in his positioning. Riot are bumping up the utility portions of Draven’s kit to help him achieve glory once more.

(2) Blood Rush

Movement Speed: 40/45/50/55% → 50/55/60/65%

(3) Stand Aside

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

The Tidal Trickster is causing too much mayhem from the jungle, so Riot will be tuning down his damage to monsters.

(P) Seastone Trident

Bonus damage to monsters: 200% → 150%

Garen

Image via Riot Games

Garen's full tank build has been too consistent in terms of damage output. Riot will be making some light changes here to shift his power more into building AD to balance out the Might of Demacia.

(3) Judgment

Base damage: 15/20/25/30 → 11/14/17/20

AD ratio: 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4 → 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45

(Ult) Demacian Justice

Base damage: 150/300/450 → 150/275/400

Missing health percentage damage: 20/25/30% → 15/20/25% +8% per 100 bonus AD

Max damage towards epic monsters: 600/600/600

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Irelia has been struggling to perform, especially in the highest levels of skill. Wild Rift has fewer minions per wave than PC does, so the Blade Dancer receives less healing in Wild Rift than she does on PC. To account for this, Riot will be increasing her healing vs minions while also buffing her more skill expressive abilities. These changes should help her to dance around the Baron lane better.

Base Stats

Base mana regen: 15 → 18

(1) Bladesurge

Base damage: 10/40/70/100 → 15/45/75/105

Healing Attack Damage ratio: 0.14/0.16/0.18/0.2 → 0.19/0.21/0.23/0.25

(3) Flawless Duet

Base damage: 70/120/170/220 → 100/150/200/250

(Ult) Vanguard’s Edge

Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 → 125/250/375

Bladewall damage: 75/125/175 → 100/150/200

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

It’s too easy for Jinx to steal objectives with her Super Mega Death Rocket! allowing her to steal objectives away from junglers looking to Smite it. Riot will be capping her ultimate's damage vs monsters to reduce her frequency of steals and make her a little less frustrating for junglers.

(Ult) Super Mega Death Rocket!

Maximum damage on epic monsters: 500/650/800

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Kha’Zix is hunting his prey too easily. Riot will be lightly tuning down his power to keep the Voidreaver in check.

(1) Taste Their Fear

Base damage: 65/100/135/170 → 60/95/130/165

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Rammus is rolling over his opponents too fast. Riot will be turning down the Attack Speed he gains from taunting a target, so he isn’t such a powerhouse with his early ganks.

(3) Frenzying Taunt

Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80 → 35/45/55/65%

Riven

Image via Riot Games

Riven is underperforming, so Riot will be amping up her shield from Valor to help her stay sharp in the Baron lane.

(3) Valor

Shield Strength: 95/135/175/215 → 105/145/185/225

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Vayne is slightly underperforming, so Riot will be bumping up her ability to duel squishier targets. This should help the Night Hunter stay on her feet in general, but especially early in Dragon lane.

(2) Silver Bolts

Base damage: 30/50/70/90 → 50/65/80/95

(Ult) Final Hour

Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 75/65/55s

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor: 35 → 30

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor: 35 → 30

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor: 35 → 30

#7. ARAM Changes

ARAM Changes

Amumu

Damage received: -10% → -15%

Braum

Damage received: -15% → 0%

Dr. Mundo

Damage received: -15% → -5%

Irelia

Damage dealt: 0% → 10%

Jinx

Damage dealt: -5% → -10%

Lux

Damage received: -10% → -15%

Malphite

Damage received: -15% → -5%

Miss Fortune

Damage dealt: 0% → -8%

Damage received: 0% → 8%

Nami

Damage received: 0% → 5%

Healing done: 0% → 5%

Seraphine

Damage dealt：-15% → -20%

Damage received：15% → 20%

Singed

Damage received：-5% → 0%

Sona

Shielding done: 20% → 25%

Healing done: 20% → 25%

Ziggs

Damage dealt: 0% → -20%

Damage received: 0% → 20%

#8. Gameplay Changes

Runes

Resolve: Second Wind

Second Wind is a bit strong, so we are nudging it down to bring it in line with the other Resolve runes. Riot also found a bug in its tooltip that made it read stronger than it actually was for melee champions. Riot will be updating the tooltip to accurately reflect its functionality.

Passive flat health regen: 6 HP every 5 seconds → 5 HP every 5 seconds

Regeneration after taking damage from a champion: tooltip fixed to match actual functionality

After taking damage from a champion, regenerate 3 + 1.5% missing health over 10 seconds (doubled for melee champions).

Previously read 6 + 3%

Actual healing values from this effect are unchanged

#9. Extra Bits

Smite’s tooltip now correctly reflects its mana regen property

Evelynn’s Ult tooltip should now reflect that it only deals bonus damage to champions

#10. Free-to-play Champion Rotation

July 1 - July 7: Ahri, Camille, Kai'Sa, Olaf, Rakan, Renekton, Rengar, Sona, Varus, Zed

July 8 - July 14: Akali, Fizz, Gragas, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Lulu, Soraka, Teemo, Tryndamere, Vayne

