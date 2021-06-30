Wild Rift patch 2.3B official notes introduce “Sentinels of Light,” Senna and Lucian, along with massive Irelia buffs

Wild Rift patch 2.3B will be a massive one as the developers will be looking to introduce a new event along with massive champion and ARAM updates.
To start off with, the “Sentinels of Light” event is something that Wild Rift players can look forward to in the upcoming update. Senna and Lucian will be the two new champions getting added from the base game League of Legends, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well they translate into the mobile version of the game.
Moreover, a lot of champion updates are on the cards as well, along with massive ARAM changes.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.3B can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Wild Rift patch 2.3B official notes
#1. New Champions
Lucian the Purifier
Lucian, a Sentinel of Light, is a grim hunter of undying spirits, pursuing them relentlessly and annihilating them with his twin relic pistols. After the wraith Thresh slew his wife, Lucian embarked on the path of vengeance—but even with her return to life, his rage is undiminished.
Merciless and single-minded, Lucian will stop at nothing to protect the living from the long-dead horrors of the Black Mist.
Lucian will be released on July 9 at 00:01 UTC.
Senna, The Redeemer
Cursed from childhood to be haunted by the supernatural Black Mist, Senna joined a sacred order known as the Sentinels of Light, and fiercely fought back—only to be killed, her soul imprisoned in a lantern by the cruel wraith Thresh. But refusing to lose hope, within the lantern Senna learned to use the Mist, and reemerged to new life, forever changed.
Now wielding darkness along with light, Senna seeks to end the Black Mist by turning it against itself—with every blast of her relic weapon, redeeming the souls lost within.
Senna will be released on July 9 at 00:01 UTC.
#2. Skins
Releasing July 9 @ 00:01 UTC:
- True Damage Senna
- Hired Gun Lucian
#3. Accessories
- Baubles: Sentinel Crest, Ruined Fetters
- Icon Border: Sentinel HQ
- Emotes: Looking Good Feeling Good, My Hero
- Icons: Light in the Dark, Sentinel Master
- Spawn Tags: Sentinel I, Sentinel II, Sentinel III
All accessories will be released throughout the patch.
#4. Events
Sentinels of Light
As the Black Mist engulfs Runeterra, an ancient order must bolster its ranks to protect the fading light. Join the Sentinels in their quest to stop the Ruination and witness their stories from the front line!
The Sentinels of Light event begins July 9 at 00:01 UTC
#5. Systems
4G/WI-FI Dual Connection
After taking this feature back to the lab for a few weeks, we’re releasing the 4G/Wi-Fi dual-band connection option. Enabling this toggle uses both your mobile network and (if available) a nearby Wi-Fi connection to boost your connectivity in-game. Thanks for your patience while we got this one ready!
#6. Champion Changes
Draven
The Glorious Executioner has been underperforming since the last round of changes. He is good on his damage but could be more flexible in his positioning. Riot are bumping up the utility portions of Draven’s kit to help him achieve glory once more.
(2) Blood Rush
- Movement Speed: 40/45/50/55% → 50/55/60/65%
(3) Stand Aside
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s
Fizz
The Tidal Trickster is causing too much mayhem from the jungle, so Riot will be tuning down his damage to monsters.
(P) Seastone Trident
- Bonus damage to monsters: 200% → 150%
Garen
Garen's full tank build has been too consistent in terms of damage output. Riot will be making some light changes here to shift his power more into building AD to balance out the Might of Demacia.
(3) Judgment
- Base damage: 15/20/25/30 → 11/14/17/20
- AD ratio: 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4 → 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45
(Ult) Demacian Justice
- Base damage: 150/300/450 → 150/275/400
- Missing health percentage damage: 20/25/30% → 15/20/25% +8% per 100 bonus AD
- Max damage towards epic monsters: 600/600/600
Irelia
Irelia has been struggling to perform, especially in the highest levels of skill. Wild Rift has fewer minions per wave than PC does, so the Blade Dancer receives less healing in Wild Rift than she does on PC. To account for this, Riot will be increasing her healing vs minions while also buffing her more skill expressive abilities. These changes should help her to dance around the Baron lane better.
Base Stats
- Base mana regen: 15 → 18
(1) Bladesurge
- Base damage: 10/40/70/100 → 15/45/75/105
- Healing Attack Damage ratio: 0.14/0.16/0.18/0.2 → 0.19/0.21/0.23/0.25
(3) Flawless Duet
- Base damage: 70/120/170/220 → 100/150/200/250
(Ult) Vanguard’s Edge
- Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 → 125/250/375
- Bladewall damage: 75/125/175 → 100/150/200
Jinx
It’s too easy for Jinx to steal objectives with her Super Mega Death Rocket! allowing her to steal objectives away from junglers looking to Smite it. Riot will be capping her ultimate's damage vs monsters to reduce her frequency of steals and make her a little less frustrating for junglers.
(Ult) Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Maximum damage on epic monsters: 500/650/800
Kha’Zix
Kha’Zix is hunting his prey too easily. Riot will be lightly tuning down his power to keep the Voidreaver in check.
(1) Taste Their Fear
- Base damage: 65/100/135/170 → 60/95/130/165
Rammus
Rammus is rolling over his opponents too fast. Riot will be turning down the Attack Speed he gains from taunting a target, so he isn’t such a powerhouse with his early ganks.
(3) Frenzying Taunt
- Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80 → 35/45/55/65%
Riven
Riven is underperforming, so Riot will be amping up her shield from Valor to help her stay sharp in the Baron lane.
(3) Valor
- Shield Strength: 95/135/175/215 → 105/145/185/225
Vayne
Vayne is slightly underperforming, so Riot will be bumping up her ability to duel squishier targets. This should help the Night Hunter stay on her feet in general, but especially early in Dragon lane.
(2) Silver Bolts
- Base damage: 30/50/70/90 → 50/65/80/95
(Ult) Final Hour
- Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 75/65/55s
Katarina
Base Stats
- Armor: 35 → 30
Twisted Fate
Base Stats
- Armor: 35 → 30
Ziggs
Base Stats
- Armor: 35 → 30
#7. ARAM Changes
ARAM Changes
Amumu
- Damage received: -10% → -15%
Braum
- Damage received: -15% → 0%
Dr. Mundo
- Damage received: -15% → -5%
Irelia
- Damage dealt: 0% → 10%
Jinx
- Damage dealt: -5% → -10%
Lux
- Damage received: -10% → -15%
Malphite
- Damage received: -15% → -5%
Miss Fortune
- Damage dealt: 0% → -8%
- Damage received: 0% → 8%
Nami
- Damage received: 0% → 5%
- Healing done: 0% → 5%
Seraphine
- Damage dealt：-15% → -20%
- Damage received：15% → 20%
Singed
- Damage received：-5% → 0%
Sona
- Shielding done: 20% → 25%
- Healing done: 20% → 25%
Ziggs
- Damage dealt: 0% → -20%
- Damage received: 0% → 20%
#8. Gameplay Changes
Runes
Resolve: Second Wind
Second Wind is a bit strong, so we are nudging it down to bring it in line with the other Resolve runes. Riot also found a bug in its tooltip that made it read stronger than it actually was for melee champions. Riot will be updating the tooltip to accurately reflect its functionality.
- Passive flat health regen: 6 HP every 5 seconds → 5 HP every 5 seconds
- Regeneration after taking damage from a champion: tooltip fixed to match actual functionality
- After taking damage from a champion, regenerate 3 + 1.5% missing health over 10 seconds (doubled for melee champions).
- Previously read 6 + 3%
- Actual healing values from this effect are unchanged
#9. Extra Bits
- Smite’s tooltip now correctly reflects its mana regen property
- Evelynn’s Ult tooltip should now reflect that it only deals bonus damage to champions
#10. Free-to-play Champion Rotation
- July 1 - July 7: Ahri, Camille, Kai'Sa, Olaf, Rakan, Renekton, Rengar, Sona, Varus, Zed
- July 8 - July 14: Akali, Fizz, Gragas, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Lulu, Soraka, Teemo, Tryndamere, Vayne