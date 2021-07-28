Wild Rift patch 2.4 introduces new champion Akshan, ranked “pick and bans,” and the Sentinels of Light event

Wild Rift patch 2.4 will be a big one as it will begin the Sentinels of Light event on the mobile version of League of Legends.
The latest mid-lane AD assassin, Akshan, will make his way into the game, and with him, Riot Games will look to introduce the pick-and-ban phase for ranked matchmaking, a new Wild Pass, and a plethora of champion updates.
Fans seeking a detailed description of Wild Rift patch 2.4 can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Wild Rift patch 2.4 official notes
New Wild Rift champion
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel
The new champion will be released on July 27th at 7:01 PM CT.
New features
Ranked Season Three
Ranked Season 3 is here and brings a whole host of updates! If users reach Gold (and win ten games) this season, Glorious Lulu will be added to their collection!
A friendly reminder that there will be a few display issues during the season’s start. If gamers want to play when things have settled down, it is recommended to wait one day after the season has begun to play Ranked.
Ranked Season 3 began on July 26th at 15:00 PDT.
Ranked bans
Bans are coming to Ranked! The last three players on both teams simultaneously ban one champion each. Riot hopes that starting with three bans will offer more meaningful, competitive, and healthy drafting experiences for players without negatively impacting champion diversity in the game.
Their long-term goal is to increase the ban slots to five per team. They will monitor the performance of three bans closely as they plan for five bans in a future patch.
Bans will be available in Ranked on July 29th at 06:00 UTC.
Promotion Matches removed
As mentioned in 2.4 Ranked Updates, Riot will be removing Promotion Matches from Ranked play. The company believes the interruption to Wild Rift’s ranking experience caused by Promotion Matches currently outweighs the benefits they were meant to provide.
Instead of transitioning to a Promotion Match after winning the last match of their current rank, players will immediately move up into the next rank. Riot will continue to monitor Ranked after their removal to confirm.
Promotion Matches will be removed on July 27th at 00:01 UTC.
Wild Pass season two
The Wild Pass returns for its second outing! Riot has made a few upgrades from the previous version:
- Overall, they are increasing the amount of Blue Motes, Poro Coins, and Poro Energy players get from purchasing the pass. For example, this time around, players can earn enough Blue Motes for a full champion.
- Riot is increasing the amount of free rewards players will get while leveling up.
- Riot is enabling gamers to gift the pass to others on the friend’s list.
- And despite these buffs, the price isn’t changing.
From now on, the Wild Pass will be a permanent feature in the game, with no more downtime between each new pass.
Wild Pass S2 will be available on July 30th at 00:01 UTC.
Highlights
Highlights are coming in patch 2.4, recording player’s screens as they play, so it will capture their inputs in the high moments as well. Users can review and save them to their phones on the end-of-game stats screen. Turning on Highlights Recording may impact their battery usage and performance.
Highlights will be available on July 27th at 00:01 UTC.
Spectator and Replay
Riot is improving the ways players spectate matches or replay their own. They can now toggle between Fog of War for the red and/or blue side to understand both teams’ vision on the map.
In addition, a new HUD has been created that allows for better viewing of teamfights as they happen. There is now a teamfight HUD and a minimalistic “no HUD” point of view that gamers can access in spectator mode.
The new spectator and replay features will be available on July 27th at 7:01 PM CT.
End-of-game screen
Riot is adding progression systems to the end-of-game screen so players can have a better understanding of their progress after each game and know when they have rewards to claim.
Share screen
The ability to share their Wild Rift achievements to their phone’s OS share drawer is being added. This will make it easier for users to access all their favorite apps and social networks.
Tapping the icon will open up the OS share drawer from which they can select any app that they want to post to.
In-app patch notes
Gamers can now access Wild Rift’s patch notes through a button in the game. They must head to the top left of the home screen to access all the recent patch notes on the Wild Rift website.
Language support
Added in-game text localization support for Simplified Chinese (Malaysia).
Skins
Releasing July 27th at 7:01 PM CT.
- Sentinel Irelia
- Sentinel Riven
- Sentinel Vayne
- Battle Academia Akshan
- Ruined Draven
- Ruined Miss Fortune
- Ruined Shyvana
Releasing July 29th at 7:01 PM CT.
- Hexplorer Teemo
Accessories
These accessories will be released throughout the patch.
- Baubles: Condolences, Crown of Mourns, Fistbump, Heads Will Roll, Light in the Darkness, Non-Stick, Raw or Roasted, Spill That Tea, Stay Cool
- Icons: Battle of Baron, Detective Pengu, Hexcellent!, Hungry Hungry Poro, I Can Feel the Power!, Pengu Power, Poro Charmer, Redhead Redemption, The Way of the Snax
- Icon Borders: Autumnal Nimbus, Knight’s Gallantry, Steadfast Dedication, Teamwork Dreamwork
- Emotes: Choncc Chortle, Hurt Feelings, I’m Not Crying, Magnifique!, NOT FAIR, Nyeah Nyeah!, Pengu Present!, Retreat!, Success!, Super Shisa, Thumb for the Memories, Welcome Welcome!
- Recalls: The Mist
Events
Sentinels of Light
The Sentinels of Light event continues on July 27th at 7:01 PM CT as the final battle approaches. For more information about the event, click here.
Champion changes
Amumu
(3) Tantrum
- [BUGFIX]: Passive now correctly works against abilities that deal multiple instances of physical damage instead of just once per such ability.
Ashe
(3) Hawkshot
- Enemy reveal duration: Three to five seconds.
(Ult) Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Manual turn speed: 38° to 45° per second.
Fizz
(2) Rending Wave
- [NEW] Now applies its initial bonus magic damage from the first attack in a 175. radius splash area around the target hit and applies Seastone Trident (P) to targets hit by this splash.
(3) Playful / Trickster
- [NEW] Protobelt now buffers during Playful instead of cancelling it.
- [NEW] Protobelt no longer cancels Trickster’s fall down splash if Fizz did not re-cast Trickster.
Graves
Base Stats
- Base HP: 650 to 610
- Base AD: 70 to 64
- AD / Level: 3.6 to 4.55
(1) End of the Line
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 to 11/10/9/8 seconds.
- Powder Shell Bonus AD ratio: 40 to 70 percent.
- Powder Explosion Base Damage: 85/125/165/205 to 80/130/180/230.
- Power Explosion Bonus AD Ratio: 100 percent at all ranks to 70/100/130/160 percent based on rank.
(3) Quickdraw
- Armor per stack of True Grit: 4/8/12/16 to 6/10/14/18.
Katarina
(Ult) Death Lotus
- Applies 50 percent Grievous Wounds to Applies 60 percent Grievous Wounds.
Lucan
Base Stats
- Base HP: 610 to 570.
- Base Armor: 40 to 35.
- Base MR: 34 to 30.
- MR per level: 1.2 to 0.8.
- Base mana regen: 18 to 15.
- Movement Speed: 340 to 335.
Rengar
(Passive) Unseen Predator
- [BUGFIX] Attacking an enemy in melee range while in brush with 0 Ferocity now grants one Ferocity.
(2) Battle Roar
- [BUGFIX] Casting Battle Roar after Empowered Battle Roar will correctly heal Rengar.
Varus
(3) Hail of Arrows
- Applies 50 percent Grievous Wounds to Applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds.
Ziggs
(3) Satchel Charge
- Tower execution threshold: 20/25/30/35 to 15/20/25/30 percent.
ARAM
- Cannon minions can now detect traps.
Gameplay changes
New items
Crystalline Reflector
- Total Cost: 2900g
- Builds from Seeker’s Armguard (1200g) + Fiendish Codex (1000g) + 700g
- 60 AP
- 45 Armor
- 15 Ability Haste
- PASSIVE – Mirrored Force: Ability casts grant a mirror shard (up to three) that each block 10 + 5 percent AP physical Damage from an enemy champion and deal 20 + 10 percent AP magic damage to them.
Essence Reaver
- Total Cost: 3100g
- Builds from Caudfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g
- 40 AD
- 25 percent Critical Rate
- 25 Ability Haste
- UNIQUE – Essence Flare: Damaging active abilities and empowered attacks deal 10 bonus physical damage + 70 percent Critical Rate. The same ability can only trigger this effect once per unique target per cast.
- UNIQUE – Mana Siphon: Attacks restore 2 percent missing mana on-hit.
Navori Quickblades
- Total Cost: 3100g
- Builds from Caulfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g
- 45 AD
- 25 percent Critical Rate
- 15 Ability Haste
- PASSIVE – Deft Strikes: Your critical strikes with basic attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 15 percent of their remaining cooldown.
Prophet’s Pendant
- Total Cost: 1250g
- Amplifying Tome (500g) + 750g
- 125 Health
- 25 Ability Power
- PASSIVE – Doomsayer: + 15 Magic Penetration
Seeker’s Armguard
- Total Cost: 1200g
- Upgrades from Cloth Armor (500g) + 700g
- 30 Armor
- 25 AP
Serylda’s Grudge
- Total Cost: 3000g
- Builds from + Caulfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Last Whisper (1300g) + 500g
- 40 AD
- 15 Ability Haste
- 30 percent Armor Penetration
- UNIQUE – Bitter Cold: Dealing ability damage slows affected units by 30 percent for one second.
Staff of Flowing Water
- Total Cost: 2500g
- Builds from Fiendish Codex (1000g) + Lost Chapter (1050g) + 450g
- 350 Mana
- 65 AP
- 20 Ability Haste
- PASSIVE – Rapids: Healing or shielding an ally grants you and them 20 Ability Haste speed and 20 − 40 (based on target’s level) ability power for 4 seconds.
Stormrazor
- Total Cost: 2900g
- Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Kircheis Shard (900g) + 1000g
- 25 AD
- 25 percent Critical Rate
- 20 percent Attack Speed
- PASSIVE – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack.
- PASSIVE – Paralyze: Your Energized Attack gains 50-120 bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized Attacks slow enemies by 75% for 0.5 seconds
Solari Chargeblade
- Total Cost: 3000g
- Builds from Stinger (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 800g
- 30 percent Attack Speed
- 25 percent Critical Rate
- 25 Ability Haste
- UNIQUE – Sunburst: Using an ability gathers Radiance (max 3 charges) which grants 25% Critical Rate for up to 10 seconds. Attacks that critically strike expend a charge of Radiance to deal 26-40 bonus True Damage on-hit, increasing up to 150% on low health targets. Each unique ability may only store a charge once every 2s.
- Max True Damage: 65-100 when target is <= 35% Health.
Wit’s End
- Total Cost: 2700g
- Recurve Bow (900g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 900g
- 50 Magic Resist
- 45% Attack Speed
- PASSIVE – At Wit’s End: Basic attacks deal 15 − 80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit. While below 50 percent health, dealing damage to an enemy champion heals you for (Melee: 100 percent / Ranged: 33 percent) of this effect’s post-mitigation damage.
Item adjustments
Riot is adjusting all Grievous Wounds effects on items to match League PC and increase the gameplay around them.
Bloodthirster
- Total Cost: 3400g to 3200g
- Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Vampiric Scepter (1200g) + 1000g
- 65 AD to 40 AD
- [NEW] 25 percent Critical Rate
Bramble Vest
- Passive changed
- Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack, reflects three (+ eight percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting 50 percent Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds.
- Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack, reflects three (+ eight percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting 40 percent Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds.
Executioner’s Calling
- Passive changed
- Executioner’s Calling: Physical damage inflicts Grievous Wounds on enemy champions for three seconds.
- Sepsis: Dealing physical damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds.
Infinity Orb
- Build path updated: Oblivion Orb replaced with Prophet’s Pendant
- Total gold cost unchanged
Morellonomicon
- Total Cost: 3000g
- Builds from Oblivion Orb (1000g) + Prophet’s Pendant (1250g) + 750g
- Passive changed
- Cursed: Dealing magic damage to an enemy champion inflicts them with 50 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.
- Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds. If the target is below 50 percent Health, this effect is increased to 60 percent Grievous Wounds.
Mortal Reminder
- Passive changed
- Executioner’s Calling: Physical damage inflicts Grievous Wounds on enemy champions for three seconds.
- Sepsis: Dealing physical damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds. Dealing three consecutive Attacks to an enemy champion enhances this effect to 60 percent Grievous Wounds against them until the effect is allowed to elapse.
Oblivion Orb
- Total Cost: 1000g
- Builds from Amplifying Tome (500g) + 500g
- 40 AP
- Cursed: Dealing magic damage inflicts 40% Grievous Wounds to champions for 3 seconds.
- [REMOVED] Death Touch
Thornmail
- Passive changed
- Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack on-hit, reflects 25 (+ 10 percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds.
- Immobilizing an enemy champion inflicts them with 50 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.
- Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack on-hit, reflects 25 (+10 percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds. Immobilizing an enemy champion inflicts them with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.
Removed Items
Frozen Mallet
Frozen Mallet had a lot of use case overlap with Iceborn Gauntlet without offering much gameplay. Thus, Riot is removing the item to sharpen the identity of the existing item roster.
Runes
Resolve: Grasp of the Undying
- Magic Damage: Four to three percent of your maximum health.
Systematic
- An early surrender period at five minutes requiring all five players to vote “yes” has been added.
- Cooldowns for ultimates, summoner spells, and items can now be pinged from the scoreboard.
- Death Recap will now show the source of damage that killed you.
- The time allowance between quadra and pentakills has been increased.
- The display for the minion gold penalty when Smite is equipped has been updated.
- Health bars now have an added effect that better displays when an ability consumes your health or heals you.
Rift Herald
- Initial spawn time: 360 to 240 seconds.
Ignite
- [NEW] Now applies 60% Grievous Wounds.
Passive Gold
- Gold gained per second: 4g to 3g after eight minutes to 3.5g for the entire match.
- [NEW] Graceful Charity: Starting from five minutes, the teammate with the lowest gold amount will receive an additional 1g per second.
Kills, Assists, and Bounties Gold
Riot is re-tuning how bounty gold is distributed. It’s also adjusting its numbers to increase the chance of comebacks but concentrating more gold from takedowns into a single player’s hands instead of assisters.
Settings features
Controls
- [NEW] Targeting Priority – Closest
- Riot is re-added this setting with a few tweaks so that it only applies to champions. Choosing this setting will make tapping an ability target the closest champion within range.
- [NEW] Target Lock Filtering
- This new setting makes target-lock selection ignore minions and towers. Players no longer have to worry about accidentally switching targets from enemy champions to minions or towers mid-fight.
- Tap Targeting system Upgrade
- When tapping an ability during a dash, the ability will now try to search for targets centering from the destination point of the dash as opposed to mid-dash.
- Tuning Changes
- We’ve decreased the likelihood that a lifting off of the screen will result in an extra input read and alter the original intent of the player.
- Ultimates now only target champions when tap-casted. This is intended to reduce misfires where the player misjudges the range and the spell ends up firing towards a random minion.
- Exceptions: Corki and Xayah. Corki’s ultimate is a low cooldown spell commonly used for farming, and Xayah has been exempted because the reactive untargetability is a big portion of the spell.
Player behavior
AFK adjustments
- Initial AFK punishments for certain modes such as Co-Op vs AI have been made more lenient, since AFK behavior in these modes are less impactful to teammates. Repeat or frequent AFK punishments will still be treated normally.
- Ranked Fortitude loss for AFKing frequently in a ranked game has increased from 10 to 20 points. These points are evenly distributed to the AFK player’s allies who were not in the same party as the AFK player.
Permaban mark
- Accounts that have been permabanned will now display a permaban mark on their profile and friends list name card.
Reporting
- The Report screen now has a higher character count limit, allowing players to be more detailed in their reports.
Extra bits
- Ranked borders will no longer be displayed in non-ranked queues.
- Visual touch feedback has been added for Android phones.
- Improved the experience for players with weak network conditions.
- Improved and optimized champion and skin 3D model performance and enabled more graphics settings.
- Announcement voiceover can now be disabled through the in-game Settings menu.
Free-to-play champion rotation
- July 29 to Aug. 4: Amumu, Braum, Draven, Kennen, Orianna, Rakan, Singed, Xayah, Xin Zhao, and Ziggs.
- Aug. 5 to 11: Corki, Diana, Irelia, Lulu, Rakan, Rammus, Rengar, Teemo, Varus, and Zed.