Wild Rift Season 2021 opening day reveals Yordle event, Katarina's entry and other upcoming updates

Wild Rift’s Season 2021 is finally up and running, and the opening day of 2.0 reveals lots of major changes and surprises to the mobile version of League of Legends.

According to Wild Rift's Design Director Mark Yetter, the new year will see significant changes in champions, skins, gameplay, and maps. It will improve the overall gaming experience of Wild Rift players.

Mobile gamers, it’s your time to shine! Today we are announcing our commitment to bring League of Legends: Wild Rift Esports to players around the world. pic.twitter.com/epE2vXHfwN — LoL Esports (@lolesports) January 8, 2021

About their recent rollout plans for their open beta version of Wild Rift, Riot is aiming to launch its service in the Americas in March. According to the developers, it is taking longer than usual as they want the new players to get access to a bigger bunch of champions as soon as they join.

Right now the first landmark of Wild Rift’s dev team is to release the game to new regions and players as soon as possible

Wild Rift Season 2021, tweaks, updates, and upgrades

#1 Champions

According to Yetter, Riot developers won't go through the hassle of pushing random champions into the game all at once. Rather, they will focus more on introducing champions who can expand more on the Wild Rift gameplay and to the thematics that the game is currently missing.

2021 starts here.



LIVE NOW: https://t.co/My3kqSQFez — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

Currently, Wild Rift possesses about 50 champions and the developers are looking towards broadening the pool in 2021. Their goal as of now is to release an average of two champions every month.

Yetter assured that fantasies and play-styles of the champions will be kept intact. There might be slight changes in abilities, in case they don't work on twin-stick controls.

Katarina

Katarina in Wild Rift (Screengrab via Wild Rift Trailer)

Katarina, one of the League of Legends' highest skill-cap champions, will be added later this year. For Katarina, Riot will bring in some slight tweaks in her abilities, compared to her PC version.

Katarina's fantasy comes from weaving her R in and out of fights using Shunpo. But in the playtests, it was found that it was becoming very easy to cancel her ultimate accidentally.

Katarina in her new WIld Rift ult animation (Screengrab via Wild Rift Trailer)

Thus with an improvised animation, Katarina in Wild Rift will now slowly move and reposition while ulting. As Yetter stated on the same, "It ended up feeling really awesome on twin-stick controls".

Rammus

Rammus in Wild Rift (Screengrab via Wild Rift Trailer)

Rammus the Armadillo will receive a lot of tweaks in his abilities as well. Riot will preserve his fantasy of "Gotta go fast" and improvise it for Wild Rift.

Rammus will now passively roll, gaining out of combat movement speed. The twin-stick controls will give Rammus a new way to zoom around the map.

Rammus' new ult - Soaring Slam animation (Screengrab via Wild Rift Trailer)

Rammus' new ultimate "Soaring Slam," will enable him to leap in the air and create tremors where he lands. The size of the tremors will be based on his Powerball speed.

Other Champions

Mark Yetter also mentioned that Dr. Mundo's update is planned a bit later in 2021. The other champions that are joining Wild Rift this year are Teemo, Lulu, Corki, Tristana, and Kennen.

#2 Gameplay

Riot Games has planned a few major upgrades in the next few months, to better Wild Rift's gameplay. One of the main focuses will be on the in-game item pool. The itemization options will expand throughout the year.

Wild Rift developers will look into more ways to play, as there were huge demands from the players for additional game-modes. They will add ARAM to the game soon. Yetter stated:

" Today, I am pleased to announce, we're working on our version of All Random All Mid, or ARAM, and you can help it test out later this year. "

Image via Riot Games

The first official ranked season of Wild Rift is all set to start. Further information on the same will be updated soon. Beyond the usual matchmaking and ranked improvements, Yetter further assured that the developers are working hard to bring-in more flexible options.

The players will have more choice over the selection of their in-game positions. They are working towards improvising and supporting competitive play as well.

A lot of you have been asking for a way to have more choice over the position you play in game. We’re actively working on a solution for this, and we’ll bring you updates on this soon. — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

"Ping Reply" system is a new feature which Wild Rift players can expect soon. This feature will help players coordinate more easily with the team and acknowledge their calls.

#3 Events

There are "tons of events" planned through 2021.

The biggest upcoming event in Wild Rift is "The Tales of Runeterra". The event will see the debut of champions like Teemo, Lulu, Corki, Tristana, and Kennen in Wild Rift this week.

Yetter confirmed that the Yordle Expedition Event will take place over the next few weeks. It will feature the debut champions, new skins, goodies, and an unparalleled in-game experience where the players will be able to follow the Yordles on their journey throughout Runeterra.

Our next shared event with League PC will be the Lunar Beast event, featuring Miss Fortune, a Lunar Beast skin unique to Wild Rift! — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

It will be followed by the futuristic-meets-traditional "Luner Beast Event" in February, as a celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Wild Rift exclusive Luner Beast Event Miss Fortune skin (Screengrab via Wild Rift Trailer)

The squad will be joined by Miss Fortune in a new skin, unique to Wild Rift.

Our next event, Yordle Expedition, featuring Teemo and his yordle pals, is right around the corner! More information coming after the stream ends. — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

Wild Rift is also heading to Targon and Shadow Isles later this year. Riot promised that they will keep teaming up Wild Rift with League PC throughout the new season of 2021.